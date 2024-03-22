Overwatch 2 Director teases future of lore content after Venture’s release

Overwatch 2’s Director has teased the future of lore content, with more lore comics, animations, and a “unique” piece for Venture’s story.

When it comes to one of the most unique parts of Overwatch, it’s it lore as it’s one of the more uniquely deep ones, especially for a live service game of its kind.

And to further bolster the game’s lore, Overwatch’s Director, Aaron Keller, has teased the future of lore content coming after Venture’s release in Season 10.

In an interview with Overwatch streamer Flats, Keller was asked about what Blizzard’s plans are for Overwatch’s in-game lore, and Keller revealed as much.

“We’ve got this cute, little unique piece that we’re doing for Venture right now and it’s pretty different than things that we’ve done before… I think that we’re starting to experiment with some stuff like that.”

Despite not revealing what is coming with Venture’s release, Keller also teased upcoming lore comics and animations that were coming out in the future.

“We’ve got some upcoming comics coming out. And then beyond that on a much bigger side, for an animated short, it’s a little too early to talk about concrete details there. But we love making those.”

Ever since the release of Overwatch’s Story Missions, the devs have been putting out new lore content for fans over the past year. From new short stories and comics, to a surprise animated short for the release of Mauga in Season 8.