Jeff Kaplan reveals plans for Overwatch 2 closed and open betas - Dexerto

Jeff Kaplan reveals plans for Overwatch 2 closed and open betas

Published: 24/Feb/2021 0:07

by Michael Gwilliam
Widowmaker in Overwatch 2's Gothenberg map
Blizzard Entertainment

Jeff Kaplan Overwatch 2

Blizzard unveiled loads of new information about Overwatch 2 at BlizzConline, and while the game appears to be shaping up quite well, no release date was announced. Still, players could be getting their hands on it beforehand in the form of betas.

For a proper sequel, as is the case with Overwatch 2, letting players try out the game for themselves en masse can be a major help when it comes to balance and fine-tuning the experience.

Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan was asked about the roadmap for the game and if players can expect a closed beta.

Luckily, he seems pretty optimistic that it will happen, but the ‘when’ still remains up in the air.

“What’s most likely going to happen… we’ve already been having internal milestones, where those have been extended playtests and have involved people outside of just our team playing the game,” Kaplan told IGN.

From there, he expects there will be an internal alpha build for a while that will be more under wraps, with nothing really being talked about publicly.

However, he believes it’s “very likely” the game will transition to a closed beta that will be “more in the public eye.”

Winston stares down a large mech attacking Paris
Blizzard Entertainment
Overwatch 2 should be getting a closed beta.

This is very good news for fans, as his wording implies that they’ll be able to either play it themselves or see a lot of the sequel’s gameplay first-hand – that is, if they’re able to get access.

Unfortunately, for anyone hoping for an open beta, Jeff says it’s still not determined if that will happen.

The lack of an open beta could be good news, though, especially if the team doesn’t believe it needs to happen before release.

Overwatch 2 BlizzConline 2019
Blizzard Entertainment
It wouldn’t be a PvE mode without talent trees.

Jeff did also say that the team won’t be going as dark as they had after BlizzCon 2019, so hopefully we get a lot more news about the sequel’s development, new additions, heroes and more leading up to a closed beta.

While there may not be any news on when that closed beta will be happening, be sure to keep your eyes peeled for any information in the months ahead.

How to watch PlayStation’s next State of Play event: PS5 games, start time, more

Published: 24/Feb/2021 2:50

by Brad Norton
PlayStation State of Play
Sony

PlayStation 4 PlayStation 5 Sony

Sony’s next major State of Play event is on the horizon as the PlayStation nation is in store for “deep dives” on a wide array of upcoming titles. From when it all kicks off to what we can expect, here’s everything there is to know.

With a lack of physical events in 2021, gaming industry juggernauts have turned to online events to break the latest news. Hot off the heels of Nintendo’s latest Direct event, Sony is next in line for a huge showcase.

State of Play broadcasts have ranged from smaller indie events to blockbuster hardware reveals. This time around, Sony appears set to focus on upcoming PS4 and PS5 titles.

There were just four State of Play events through 2020 and each focused on major developments for the PlayStation brand. You won’t want to miss the next livestream; here’s how you can tune in.

Ratchet and Clank gameplay PS5
Sony
Ratchet & Clank Rift Apart could be a big focus throughout this State of Play.

When is Sony’s next State of Play event?

Sony locked in dates for the next State of Play event in a February 23 announcement. It’s all set to go live on Thursday, February 25 at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM GMT.

While no exact duration was announced, Sony expects the upcoming broadcast to run for roughly “30 minutes or so.”

No different from previous events, this State of Play will be streamed live across the official PlayStation YouTube and Twitch channels. We’ve embedded the stream below for your convenience.

Sony confirms State of Play details

While no specific titles were mentioned, Sony confirmed that 10 games will be in focus throughout the upcoming stream. These games will range from indie titles, to third-party developments, and even brand new game announcements.

The event won’t fixate solely on PS5 releases either. A number of the titles on display are coming to both PS4 & PS5, they confirmed in a recent blog post.

There also won’t be an emphasis on “PlayStation hardware or business-focused updates” throughout the stream; this State of Play is about upcoming games.

Horizon Forbidden West gameplay
Sony
It could be too early for new information on Horizon Forbidden West.

What to expect from the next State of Play event?

Almost a quarter of the way through the year already, Sony still has a long list of titles set for the coming nine months. It’s safe to assume this State of Play could provide new looks at Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Deathloop, and even Returnal.

It’s likely too early for any considerable updates on the likes of Horizon Forbidden West or the God of War sequel, however. 

With new games set to be revealed though, anything is possible.

We’re yet to hear from Bend Studio, Santa Monica Studio is rumored to be working on a second project, and of course, Naughty Dog has been relatively quiet since the release of The Last of Us Part II. It’s possible we finally see the multiplayer update in action, along with a potential PS5 port.