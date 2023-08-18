Overwatch 2 Director responds to Steam review bombing & promises new content

Overwatch 2 Game Director Aaron Keller has responded to OW2 becoming Steam’s “worst game of all time” amid review bombing.

With the launch of Overwatch 2 Invasion in Season 6, the game also made its way to Steam, where angry players unleashed a tsunami of negative reviews on Blizzard’s hero shooter.

Within days, Overwatch 2 had become the worst-reviewed game of all time on the platform, despite boasting large player numbers and a fairly well-received sixth season.

In a new blog post, Aaron Keller explained that he ‘understands’ why players are upset and promised a slew of new heroes, maps, modes and features to compensate as the game continues to grow.

Overwatch 2 devs blame Steam review bombing on scrapped PvE hero missions

According to Keller, while being review bombed on Steam was not a fun experience, he was pleased that so many new players could experience the game.

“Many of the reviews on Steam mention the cancellation of the much larger component of PvE that was announced in 2019 as one of their primary reasons for dissatisfaction with the game. I get that,” he said, reiterating that the team couldn’t deliver on the ambitious project.

While Keller believes that canceling this planned PvE mode has been the culprit behind the review bombing raid, he says the team has a plan to rectify this in the months and years ahead.

“We can keep adding to and improving Overwatch 2. That is how we move forward. This means more maps, heroes, game modes, missions, stories, events, cool cosmetics, and features – an ever-expanding, evolving, and improving game,” he added.

The next PvE missions won’t be coming until 2024, but we already know what they’ll be about due to previous footage released by Blizzard.

On the hero front, many are expecting Talon tank Mauga to be revealed in Season 8, but there’s no telling what other surprises the devs have in store for us going forward.