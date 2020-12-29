Logo
Bizarre Overwatch glitch gets Hammond stuck in a tree on Hanamura

Published: 29/Dec/2020 20:48

by Michael Gwilliam
Hammond on Hanamura
Blizzard Entertainment

Hanamura Wrecking Ball

Overwatch players have discovered a strange, yet hilarious glitch on Hanamura that lets Wrecking Ball get stuck in a tree, sometimes even completely unable to move.

Hammond can be one of the wildest Overwatch tanks, packing extreme levels of mobility that can be a huge threat to the enemy team.

With 600 health, armor, a non-existent head hitbox in ball form, and adaptive shields, Wrecking Ball can be the hardest hero to pin down and eliminate in the entire game by far.

As such, the best counter to the hamster is often high levels of crowd control to keep him in place with stuns, freezes and hacks being the most optimal tools to deal with the annoying tank rolling up in your backline.

Wrecking Ball uses Piledriver
Blizzard Entertainment
Wrecking Ball can be the most annoying Overwatch hero.

That said, the best counter to Hammond could very well not be any one ability, but rather a glitch that forces him to get stuck in a tree on Hanamura, leaving him vulnerable to attacks.

Twitch streamer RoadRunner_ow experienced this glitch first hand while trying to defend Hanamura’s first point. After following through the small opening in the gate, he found himself trapped while attempting a piledriver.

As such, the enemy team was able to prepare for the assault with the Reinhardt pinning and deleting the giant hamster ball.

“Series of unfortunate events,” he gasped after the bug cost him his life.

This bug isn’t just limited to the Winter Wonderland version of Hanamura either, and as it turns out, it can be way more catastrophic.

Back in May, YouTuber Hunu uploaded a video of a Wrecking Ball getting stuck in the tree, but unlike RoadRunner, he remained trapped there.

After being blown up, a friendly Mercy was able to revive him, but despite the resurrection, the YouTuber couldn’t move and just fed even more ultimate charge to the enemy team.

This bug seems to only affect Wrecking Ball, so that’s probably why Blizzard hasn’t addressed it yet or if they’re even aware of its existence.

Hopefully, it gets dealt with soon and before it happens to an Overwatch League team when Season 4 kicks off in 2021.

Gaming

FaZe Clan announce first three winners of FaZe5 recruitment challenge

Published: 29/Dec/2020 20:15 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 20:22

by Albert Petrosyan
FaZe Clan

faze clan

Everything that’s happened so far in FaZe 5  has led to this moment as FaZe Clan have begun revealing the five winners of their prized recruitment challenge.

Due to its prestige and rarity, FaZe5 became a major talking point online and on social media when FaZe Clan announced they’d be running it again in 2020. For those who are unfamiliar – FaZe5 is an intense and competitive recruitment challenge through which the organization picks five people they feel are worthy to join their ranks.

Over 200,000 aspiring gamers, content creators, editors, and more applied this year, a massive list that was cut down to 100 finalists in late October and dwindled down again, to just 20, in November.

With no more cuts between the top-20 and the five winners, FaZe have begun the process of announcing who the final five are – one revealed every day between December 27 – 31. Everything you need to know about the confirmed winners and the remaining finalists can be found below.

First FaZe5 winner announced: Faxuty

On December 27, FaZe Clan announced that Faxuty is the first winner of the recruitment challenge. Faxuty is a partnered streamer on Twitch who boasts over 47,400 followers, nearly 9,000 subscribers on YouTube, and over 14,000 followers on Twitter.

His streaming content primarily focuses on Fortnite, especially competitively. Here’s his live reaction to finding out he will be joining FaZe in 2021.

Second FaZe5 winner announced: Virus

The second winner, Virus, was announced on December 28. Virus is a partnered streamer on Twitch with 147,000+ followers, along with an equally impressive 334,000+ subscribers on YouTube.

His content is mostly consisting of Call of Duty, most recently Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, averaging between 100,000 to 300,000 views per video.

Here is Virus’ live reaction as his name was announced on-screen:

Third FaZe5 winner announced: Flea

December 29 saw the third winner of the recruitment challenge get unveiled – Flea, a Fortnite content creator who has one of the biggest presences on YouTube out of all the FaZe 5 entrants: over 1.66 million subscribers.

The Australian boasts similarly high numbers on Twitter – nearly 280,000 followers – making him a big-name signing for FaZe Clan.

Here’s Flea’s reaction when he found out FaZe had picked him as one of the five winners:

Remaining FaZe5 top-20 finalists

After today, there are just two more spots for the 17 other finalists. The next winner will be getting revealed on Wednesday, December 30 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, so make sure to check back here around then to know who the second person joining FaZe is.

  • Proze – 22 years old
  • HunterTV – 20
  • Conrady – 20
  • Zenon – 9
  • Lough – 14
  • Zogoro – 22
  • Cannaestia – 35
  • K1ng – 14
  • Montoya Twinz – 20
  • Scope – 21
  • RowdyRogan – 6
  • Flea – 22
  • Faxuty – 22
  • NioRooch – 20
  • Virus – 22
  • Grant the Goat – 17
  • Milliam – 15
  • Stevie – 19
  • Cufboys – 22
  • Absorber – 17

What do FaZe5 winners get?

In addition to joining arguably the most prestigious esports and gaming lifestyle organization in the world, the winners get some additional prizes for finishing on top:

  • Nissan Kicks SUV (only for first-place – Faxuty)
  • $20,000 signing bonus
  • G FUEL endorsement contract for 3-6 months

Who do you want to see named next? Let us know on Twitter, @Dexerto!