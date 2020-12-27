Logo
Overwatch

New Overwatch animation cancel trick lets McCree do even more damage

Published: 27/Dec/2020 21:09

by Michael Gwilliam
McCree fires his six-shooter
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

McCree

Even though McCree is one of Overwatch’s original heroes, players are still finding new tricks with him, such as an animation cancel that makes the cowboy even deadlier.

McCree can be a massive threat in the hands of skilled Overwatch players who have the aim necessary to make use of his Peacekeeper six-shooter to inflict massive damage.

Throughout the years, there have been some tricks discovered that make use of other tools in McCree’s arsenal to ensure that his ammo count remains high. These include basic tips such as rolling to automatically reload or activating his Deadeye ultimate and then canceling it to have his Peacekeeper’s capacity refresh.

Now, players have found a new use with the ultimate that lets McCree cancel its animation with his Flashbang and do even more damage by shooting instantly.

Lifeguard McCree wields his weapon
Blizzard Entertainment
Animation cancels are advanced Overwatch tricks.

In a post on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit, user iStormBlaze posted a video from a stream featuring high-level player John ‘Wanted’ Lin playing on Rialto.

In the clip, Wanted activates Deadeye, which lets McCree lock on to nearby enemy heroes, doing more damage the longer he charges up, and then fires. However, as McCree shoots, Wanted uses the Flashbang on an enemy Doomfist, canceling the ultimate before finishing off the stunned Doomfist with a regular shot.

Normally, McCree throws the Flashbang with his left hand and shoots with his right, but here, the animation is so fast, we never even see the left hand on the screen. This also means that McCree can start shooting immediately, saving time.

Mcree can animation cancel his ult with stun and shoot instantly from Competitiveoverwatch

This trick can be especially useful if you’re ever under threat by flankers or certain tanks while you’re in the middle of using the ultimate.

Deadeye is hardly considered to be the best ability in Overwatch, but the fact that it reloads your weapon gives it some nice secondary uses. By using the Flashbang like this, a lot of enemies will never see the stun coming, leaving them extremely vulnerable.

It will be interesting to see if Blizzard decides to keep this animation cancel tech in the game or if the developers patch it out. Nonetheless, it’s a nice trick that you can take advantage of, at least for the time being.

Gaming

FaZe Clan announce first winner of FaZe5 recruitment challenge

Published: 27/Dec/2020 20:17 Updated: 27/Dec/2020 20:22

by Albert Petrosyan
FaZe Clan

Share

faze clan

Everything that’s happened so far in FaZe 5  has led to this moment as FaZe Clan have begun revealing the five winners of their prized recruitment challenge.

Due to its prestige and rarity, FaZe5 became a major talking point online and on social media when FaZe Clan announced they’d be running it again in 2020. For those who are unfamiliar – FaZe5 is an intense and competitive recruitment challenge through which the organization picks five people they feel are worthy to join their ranks.

Over 200,000 aspiring gamers, content creators, editors, and more applied this year, a massive list that was cut down to 100 finalists in late October and dwindled down again, to just 20, in November.

With no more cuts between the top-20 and the five winners, FaZe have begun the process of announcing who the final five are – one revealed every day between December 27 – 31. Everything you need to know about the confirmed winners and the remaining finalists can be found below.

First FaZe5 winner announced: Faxuty

On December 27, FaZe Clan announced that Faxuty is the first winner of the recruitment challenge. Faxuty is a partnered streamer on Twitch who boasts over 47,400 followers, nearly 9,000 subscribers on YouTube, and over 14,000 followers on Twitter.

His streaming content primarily focuses on Fortnite, especially competitively. Here’s his live reaction to finding out he will be joining FaZe in 2021.

Remaining FaZe5 top-20 finalists

With NAME getting picked, that leaves just four more spots for the 19 other finalists. The next winner will be getting revealed on Monday, December 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, so make sure to check back here around then to know who the second person joining FaZe is.

  • Proze – 22 years old
  • HunterTV – 20
  • Conrady – 20
  • Zenon – 9
  • Lough – 14
  • Zogoro – 22
  • Cannaestia – 35
  • K1ng – 14
  • Montoya Twinz – 20
  • Scope – 21
  • RowdyRogan – 6
  • Flea – 22
  • Faxuty – 22
  • NioRooch – 20
  • Virus – 22
  • Grant the Goat – 17
  • Milliam – 15
  • Stevie – 19
  • Cufboys – 22
  • Absorber – 17

What do FaZe5 winners get?

In addition to joining arguably the most prestigious esports and gaming lifestyle organization in the world, the winners get some additional prizes for finishing on top:

  • Nissan Kicks SUV (only for first-place)
  • $20,000 signing bonus
  • G FUEL endorsement contract for 3-6 months

Who do you want to see named next? Let us know on Twitter, @Dexerto!