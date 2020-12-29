 Artist reimagines CSGO’s Dust 2 as an Overwatch-style map - Dexerto
Artist reimagines CSGO’s Dust 2 as an Overwatch-style map

Published: 29/Dec/2020 20:00

by Bill Cooney
Blizzard Entertainment/Valve

One artist has turned CSGO’s legendary Dust2 map into something that looks like it belongs in Overwatch, and after seeing this you’ll want to try it out too.

Dust (de_dust) has been a mainstay in every Counter-Strike game ever and been recreated in countless others, so much so that even if you don’t play CSGO but spend time online, you probably have an idea of its general layout.

Overwatch doesn’t have a custom map editor, and while there is the Workshop mode for creating custom in-game content, players are limited to the already-existing maps provided by Blizzard to work with.

While we might not be able to play Dust2 in Overwatch (yet,) concept artist Michael Shinde didn’t let that stop him from creating a reskin of Dust that would fit right into the OW universe, and could even pass for TF2.

Michael Shinde/Artstation
Shinde makes Dust2 look like it belongs in Overwatch, if only we could play it!

This awesome design (which we suggest calling ow_dust) adds the same kind of animated, futuristic touch we’ve come to know and love from Overwatch to the design of the classic CS map, it doesn’t take much to imagine battling it out with our favorite heroes.

An establishment called “The Rusty Spur” has popped up behind the A Site, and it looks like just the kind of place Ashe and McCree would hang out between matches.

Shinde’s design is also much more colorful than CSGO’s version, which makes sense when we’re talking about a map for Overwatch, generally considered to be a more brightly colored game overall than Counter-Strike.

Michael Shinde/Artstation
The real question is, what kind of map would Dust2 be in Overwatch?

Dust2 might best be served as a Deathmatch map if it ever came to Overwatch, similar to Black Forest or Necropolis. There’s also some potential for it as a 2CP too, but you might have to rework the points slightly.

Leaving no detail untouched, Shinde also recreated the CT side spawn, with a figure who looks suspiciously like Roadhog standing at the entrance.

Michael Shinde/Artstation
Even though we’ve never been here before, it all seems very familiar…

As far as first-person shooters go, you’d be hard-pressed to find two games that are so unlike one another as CSGO and Overwatch are, which is what makes this design so much fun to think about.

The fact they’re both FPS games is probably their biggest similarity. Counter-Strike relies on precision gunplay, positioning, teamwork, and mechanics, while in Overwatch you can play as a sentient, jetpack-wearing gorilla/scientist wielding a lighting gun.

There’s an old rule floating out on the internet that says something along the lines of “if you have a game, players will find a way to make de_dust in it.” It might not have happened in Overwatch yet, but if Blizzard gives players more map-editing tools, it’s probably only a matter of time.

