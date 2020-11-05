Blizzard reveals Overwatch 2 art for new Toronto map - Dexerto

Blizzard has unveiled some new Overwatch 2 art for the game’s newest map Toronto, which will be part of a whole new game mode called Push.
Toronto was first shown off at BlizzCon 2019 with a playable demo. It’s similar to the Control mode, otherwise known as King of the Hill, where both teams fight for possession of an objective.
In this case, it’s a bit of a tug-of-war with teams trying to ‘push’ the objective deeper toward the enemy’s base. Think of it a bit like Escort, but with both teams being able to push the payload.
While the map was playable on the show floor in 2019, Blizzard Environmental Concept Artist Andrew Menjivar just revealed never-before-seen pictures of props used in the virtual version of the Canadian city.
Prosthetic shops are featured in Toronto.
In a post on Artstation, Menjivar wrote about his OW2 designs: “These are some props I designed for the Toronto demo that was showcased at Blizzcon 2019!”
Toronto is Overwatch’s first-ever Canadian map and will be the home of at least one new hero in the form of Sojourn.
As you can see in the art, some of the props included are really well-detailed. Cardio machines feature unique overlays that look similar to the Overwatch user interface, maintaining the immersion.
The machines have a UI similar to the Overwatch HUD.
Among the street props, there are futuristic newspaper stands, mailboxes, binoculars, and benches. What’s neat is that the art also scales so we know how large they are when compared to the size of an average hero.
Prosthetic shop displays with robot-looking arms and legs are also included. Many heroes within the Overwatch universe such as McCree have prosthetic limbs, so this doesn’t seem out of place at all.
There are lots of props found throughout Toronto.
“It’s enjoyable to figure out the more mundane things you might encounter in an urban environment, especially since Toronto is such a high-tech city in the world of Overwatch,” Menjivar added in the gallery’s description.
It’s unclear when exactly we will finally be able to get our hands on Overwatch 2 and Toronto, but expect to hear big things at the Virtual BlizzCon in February. Until then, the wait continues.
Rogue Company’s latest content patch has finally brought the highly anticipated ranked mode to the game. The update also introduces a new Rogue and plenty of balance changes to Hi-Rez’s 4v4 shooter. Here’s everything you need to know.
Rogue Company players have been waiting for a ranked mode ever since the game launched, but now fans can finally flex their prowess to the world. While the newly launched competitive mode may still be in beta, it’s certainly a welcome addition to the game. However, the ranked mode is not the only thing fans have to look forward to.
The latest update has also introduced a new Rogue to the game’s ever-growing roster. There are also a number of tweaks to existing maps, weapons, and characters. Here’s everything you need to know about Rogue Company’s All the Fixins Update.
New Rogue
The Fixer is the latest Rogue to join the team.
As the name suggests, the Fixer is known for his precision and high attention to detail. He is a peerless marksman that uses his deadly bolt action rifle to solve every problem. You can read up on all his weapons and abilities in the detailed patch notes below:
Primary
Tyr
The Tyr is a bolt action .50 Caliber sniper rifle.
Body Damage: 70
Fire Rate: 3.85
Range: 50
Handling: 15
Mag Size: 2
Reload Time: 2.4
D3d-I
Secondary
Warrant
A low profile and lightweight semi-automatic firearm with a fast rate of fire.
Body Damage: 21
Fire Rate: 6.9
Range: 14
Handling: 28
Mag Size: 15
Reload Time: 1.7
Gadgets
Cluster Smoke
C4
Perks
Shredder Rounds
Berserker
Helping Hand
Bounce Back
Life Drain
Headstrong
Active Ability
Thermal Vision: While activated, see enemy heat signatures for a duration.
Passive Ability
Shrapnel Rounds: Damaging an enemy with a firearm will slow them for a duration.
Ranked Beta
You’ll need to be at the top of your game if you wish to climb the RoCo ranked ladder.
Rogue Company’s ranked mode has finally made its long-awaited debut in the All the Fixins update. In this mode, those who have reached level 30 can face off against players of similar skill levels and work their way to the top of the rankings.
It will take a lot of skill and dedication if you wish to beat the game’s best, so don’t expect any casual games here. Hi-Rez will be adding more features to its ranked mode in the future, but for now, here’s everything you need to know:
Players must be Level 30 to participate in this mode.
Players can earn up to Ranked Level 30 through experience
Experience is gained from winning matches in Ranked mode however you will lose experience for losses.
There are rewards for playing 30 Ranked matches and reaching Ranked Level 30 during the Beta.
Ranked Beta will be played in the Demolition game mode.
Ranked Beta will not use the current skill-based matchmaking and will prioritize matches where players have comparable skill ratings.
Players will be able to queue in this mode in any sized party.
Ranked Beta matches will award 10% more Mastery experience.
Map adjustments
A number of adjustments have been rolled out for Rogue Company’s maps. Some of the fixes may be on the minor side, but they should help with the overall quality of the game.
Canals
It should now be easier to catch any defending Rogues that are camping behind cover.
Adjusted mid-point by opening windows and rearranged cover.
High Castle
Explosive kills should now be a lot more viable thanks to this small tweak.
Adjusted the area near the tower bridge on High Castle by rearranging cover and adding a ‘backboard’ to allow for grenade bounces.
Windward
Simplified furniture and railing in a few spots on the map.
Rogue fixes
Anvil
Fixed an issue that would prevent Anvil from deploying his Barricade.
Glitch
The Bounce Back Perk (reduce your Health Regeneration delay) has been replaced by Tenacity (take reduced damage from explosives)
Ronin
Ronin’s Ballistic Knife should no longer be used up if a player reclaims and equips it.
Scorch
Fixed an issue where a green tint could be observed from her activated ability.
Trench
The Tenacity Perk (take reduced damage from explosives) has been replaced by Helping Hand (revives teammates faster).
Gadget buffs and nerfs
Flashbang(Chaac, Gl1tch, Talon)
Flashbang fuse time has been reduced from 2 to 1.75 seconds.
Fixed an issue where players would sometimes see a hitmarker on enemies outside of the Flashbang radius.
EMP Grenade (Dallas, Dima, Scorch)
Increased radius from 6 to 8 meters
Tear Gas Grenade(Trench, Vy)
Radius reduced from 10 to 8 meters.
Duration reduced from 8 to 7 seconds.
Slow effect was reduced from 25% to 20%.
Perk adjustments
Headstrong Update (Anvil, Dallas, Gl1tch, Scorch, The Fixer, and Trench)