Insane Overwatch rooftop flank on Hollywood destroys enemy teams - Dexerto

Just like every Call of Duty, Black Ops Cold War has a number of guns that prove incredibly popular amongst the competitive and casual community. Find out which ones you should be using.

While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has only just launched, there are a number of weapons that have been widely used in the community. While this list will gradually change over the course of the game, we have outlined the very best guns that every player should be using. From overpowered SMGs to devastatingly powerful assault rifles, there is a gun for every kind of playstyle.

If you wish to increase your KDA and overall success in Black Ops Cold War multiplayer, then be sure to check out our list of the best weapons below. You might even find a new weapon you’ve yet to try.

MP5

Fans of Modern Warfare will be disappointed to learn that the MP5 is once again the best gun in Black Ops Cold War. This overpowered SMG is tearing things up across all ranks of play thanks to its high rate of fire, insane damage, and general ease of use. In fact, this gun can drop multiple enemies with just a single clip.

Things get even crazier when you kit it out for mobility and ADS speed. Simply slap on the Agency Suppressor, 9.5” Reinforced Heavy, Field Agent Grip, SALVO 50 RND Fast Mag, speed mag, and the Raider Stock. This loadout absolutely shreds across close to medium range firefights, so take advantage of this gun before it inevitably gets nerfed.

FFAR 1

While the majority of Call of Duty players have been using the AUG and the M16, the pros have been known to pick the FFAR as their assault rifle of choice. In fact, players like Simp, Dashy, and Scump have highlighted just how powerful the FFAR truly is. Unlike Modern Warfare’s FAMAS, the Black Ops Cold War version absolutely melts people.

Gone are the days of it being hindered by its burst fire mode as this gun can now go fully-automatic once again. When kitted out with the right attachments, the FFAR literally has no recoil. This allows you to beam people across the map without having to wrestle with the mouse/analog stick. High damage rounds and accuracy are pivotal in any Call of Duty game, so it makes sense that the FFAR is currently tearing things up.

AUG

The best Tactical Rifle in the game is the AUG. While the AUG has always been decent in the Black Ops series, it is only now that it has reached the top tier heights. The rifle performs very similarly to the M16 due to its burst firing pattern. However, unlike the M16, the AUG is capable of killing enemies in just one burst across all ranges.

The sheer accuracy of the AUG means you don’t even need to ADS in close-quarter firefights, allowing it to even beat the MP5. Attachments like the 19.8” Task Force drastically increase bullet velocity, while the Airborne Elastic Wrap bolsters your ADS speed/Flinch resistance. If you’re after a gun that is capable of melting opponents across all engagement ranges, then the AUG should be a top priority.

Gallo SA12

The return of shotguns as secondaries has given players the chance to unleash a flurry of buckshot rounds in close-quarters fights. Not only does the Gallo SA12 (SPAS-12) look incredibly cool, it’s also an absolute monster on the game’s more urban maps. While the Gallo SA12 may not have the oneshot potential of the Hauer 77, the gun’s high rate of fire more than makes up for this.

Tapping the trigger will allow you to constantly pepper your target with high burst rounds, dropping them within seconds. The hipfire of this shotgun is also incredibly accurate, so you don’t even need to waste time aiming down sights. Simply find a nice choke point on a map and begin farming kills whenever any players dare to enter your view.

M16

This iconic rifle has returned in dominant fashion in Black Ops Cold War and while it may get outclassed by the AUG, it’s still a great pick for those that want to wrack up the kills. The three-round burst offers reliable damage and accuracy across all engagement ranges, making it extremely versatile.

It’s often best to keep your distance from close-quarter engagements and instead focus on favorable picks in the mid to long-range. This will enable you to catch any pesky MP5 users before they can even get to you.

Type 63

The Type 63 is a great pick for those that prefer a more methodical approach to combat. This tactical rifle is capable of killing an enemy in just two shots (one body shot and one headshot), allowing you to instantly drop even the best CoD players.

While its semi-auto firing pattern can leave you high and dry in close-quarters fights, its impeccable accuracy and damage make it devastating on the game’s larger maps and modes.

AK-47

Rounding things off at the bottom of the list is the AK-47. This reliable old rifle has been present in almost every Call of Duty title, so it makes sense that a lot of players would gravitate towards it. The slower rate of fire and vertical kick can make it rather unwieldy when compared to the other assault rifles on the list, but its high damage output can give it an edge.

Try to avoid any long-distance shooting unless you are willing to curb its recoil. Instead, look for medium to close range skirmishes where you can land those all-important body shots. It might not be the best assault rifle in the game, it’s certainly one of the most fun to use.

So there you have it, seven of the best guns to use in Black Ops Cold War.