Overwatch 2 soars on Steam top sellers list as Pink Mercy skin launches

Overwatch 2 has just rereleased the Pink Mercy skin, alongside a new Rose Gold variant in support of the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.

Pink Mercy has long been the most requested skin in Overwatch history. It was introduced back in 2018, as part of a charity push for the BCRF. Since it went away, Overwatch’s social media posts have been plagued with players pleading for the skin to come back.

The demand got so bad that there was an entire black market of Overwatch accounts with Pink Mercy skins on them that players could buy.

That’s why it’s no real surprise to see a big reaction to the skin finally returning. So much so, the game shot up the Steam Top Sellers charts as soon as it became available. Once the Pink Mercy skin, alongside the Rose Gold bundle, went live in the store, the game peaked as the fourth on the list. It was only behind Elden Ring, Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, and the Steam Deck.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

This was picked up on Reddit, with user Hemlo_Agent simply saying, “This is the raw power of a mercy skin”. Many others pointed out the irony of the mostly negative-rated game being near the top of the charts.

“I’m laughing at the overwhelmingly negative review. Most played hated game”, said one player. Another said: “Most disliked top-rated game!”

Mercy has always had a very loyal following in Overwatch, jokingly dubbed ‘the Mercy Mafia’. That passionate community always seems to move the needle when there is a new Mercy skin up for grabs, such as boosting Contenders viewership sky-high.

Article continues after ad

Regardless, this is awesome to see. Obviously, this is all for a good cause. All proceeds (excluding tax and service charges) go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation. So not only are Mercy players finally getting the skin they’ve wanted for years, it’s all going to do some good in the end.