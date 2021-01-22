New Overwatch Shield Bash tech makes Brigitte even more powerful - Dexerto

A new Overwatch trick has just been discovered that could make Brigitte an even bigger threat on the battlefield than she already is.

Brigitte has been one of the game’s most controversial heroes since release thanks to her high levels of sustain, crowd control, armor, and healing. Despite multiple nerfs and reworks, she remains one of the best heroes in the right hands.

Now, players have found a completely new trick with her that is sure to make many players rage and call for nerfs to the Swedish shield maiden.

The trick, which was posted to a Korean YouTube account, shows that if Brigitte Shield Bashes at the exact same time she’s hit with an enemy’s attack that does knockback, she can travel far distances.

Shield Bash already has some slight movement advantages, but when combined with an enemy’s attack, she can torpedo across the map and even clear gaps that other heroes are unable to.

As you can see, when Brigitte gets hit in the back by Sigma’s Hyper Spheres, they do just enough knockback to allow the hero to use them to her advantage.

With this trick, Brigitte can even go from one side of Rialto’s bridge to the other in one swift movement, although it will take some getting used to if players want to pull it off in an actual game.

That said, enemy players could potentially use this to their own advantage, such as by hitting Brigitte with a melee attack right as she Shield Bashes.

In this clip by Overwatch streamer Aspen, she goes flying all over the map on Hollywood and had no idea why. As it turns out, it was because she was hit by a melee from a Tracer player just before bashing.

If timed right, this could cause Brigitte players to go flying off of maps with environmental hazards such as Nepal Sanctum.

Of course, with this new discovery, there also comes the possibility that Blizzard decides to patch it out. Only time will tell how the developers decide to handle it.