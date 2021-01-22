 New Overwatch Shield Bash tech makes Brigitte even more powerful - Dexerto
Overwatch

New Overwatch Shield Bash tech makes Brigitte even more powerful

Published: 22/Jan/2021 21:58

by Michael Gwilliam
A new Overwatch trick has just been discovered that could make Brigitte an even bigger threat on the battlefield than she already is.

Brigitte has been one of the game’s most controversial heroes since release thanks to her high levels of sustain, crowd control, armor, and healing. Despite multiple nerfs and reworks, she remains one of the best heroes in the right hands.

Now, players have found a completely new trick with her that is sure to make many players rage and call for nerfs to the Swedish shield maiden.

The trick, which was posted to a Korean YouTube account, shows that if Brigitte Shield Bashes at the exact same time she’s hit with an enemy’s attack that does knockback, she can travel far distances.

Shield Bash already has some slight movement advantages, but when combined with an enemy’s attack, she can torpedo across the map and even clear gaps that other heroes are unable to.

As you can see, when Brigitte gets hit in the back by Sigma’s Hyper Spheres, they do just enough knockback to allow the hero to use them to her advantage.

With this trick, Brigitte can even go from one side of Rialto’s bridge to the other in one swift movement, although it will take some getting used to if players want to pull it off in an actual game.

That said, enemy players could potentially use this to their own advantage, such as by hitting Brigitte with a melee attack right as she Shield Bashes.

In this clip by Overwatch streamer Aspen, she goes flying all over the map on Hollywood and had no idea why. As it turns out, it was because she was hit by a melee from a Tracer player just before bashing.

If timed right, this could cause Brigitte players to go flying off of maps with environmental hazards such as Nepal Sanctum.

Of course, with this new discovery, there also comes the possibility that Blizzard decides to patch it out. Only time will tell how the developers decide to handle it.

FIFA

How to complete Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC in FIFA 21: requirements, solutions, cost

Published: 22/Jan/2021 20:51 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 21:37

by Bill Cooney

A brand-new Flashback SBC for French legend Franck Ribery has been released by EA Sports, and we’ve got all the stats, requirements, cost, and more you need to know before taking these challenges on.

Ribery is definitely at the top of most lists for best French players of the millennium so far, currently applying his trade at Italian club Fiorentina in 2021.

This new Flashback SBC celebrates his inclusion in FUT 14’s Team of the Year, and definitely has the stats to match. So let’s take a look at those, along with the price tag, requirements, and some of the cheapest solutions available.

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC in-game stats

In-game stats for Franck Ribery’s TOTY Flashback SBC.

Without a doubt, this 90 OVR is leagues ahead of Ribery’s regular Gold card in FIFA 21. To start, Pace is up 16 from 74 to 90, and Shooting is also up 10 from 74 to 84.

Passing and Dribbling also both get 6 point increases as well, so this card definitely takes Ribery back to the glory days, but it all comes at a pretty steep price.

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC requirements & cost

Franck won’t be coming cheaply at all, with this SBC ringing in at around 812,000 to 975,000 FUT Coins, depending on your platform of choice.

Along with the steep price, there are also five sets of challenges to knock out to unlock his card as well. The requirements for these are listed below:

Past and Present

  • Number of players from Bundesliga: Min 1
  • Number of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form

  • In Form Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Prime Electrum Players Pack

Bayern’s Idol

  • Number of players from FC Bayern: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 86
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • Number  of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Les Bleus

  • Number of players from France: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 87
  • Team Chemistry: Min 55
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack

88-Rated Squad

  • Squad Rating: Min 88
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: 1 Mega pack

Franck Ribery TOTY Flashback SBC cheapest solutions

Below are some of the cheapest solutions to each set of requirements, and to make things even easier, none of them will require any loyalty or position change cards.

Past and Present

Top Form

Bayern’s Idol

Les Bleus

88-Rated Squad

If you’re still on the fence about completing this SBC, don’t worry, as you have a ton of time to get it done. Players will have six weeks from Jan 22 to get it done before it expires on Friday, March 6.

As always be sure to follow us on Twitter @UltimateTeamUK for the latest news and updates as EA rolls out the TOTY promo, and be sure to let us know how Ribery gets on for you if you do happen to unlock him.