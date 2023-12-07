Overwatch 2 players upset at which heroes got Lunar New Year skins

The launch of Overwatch 2’s Season 8 has been met with some heavy criticism due a new skin for one of its best-known heroes.

In preparation for the release of the new season, Blizzard showed off the new skins, events, and a new hero, Mauga, for fans to look forward to.

While the anticipation of a new hero is certainly something to look forward to, there has been some mixed reception to the rest of the content being released, specifically concerning skins for heroes. Skins have always been a hot topic in the game, for better or worse, and this new season is no different.

While some heroes have received some skins that players are really enjoying, there are some that have drawn the ire of the game’s fanbase.

Overwatch players unhappy with Mercy’s Lunar New Year skin

Mercy, specifically, has been a character that has received a good amount of skins that are based off cultures other than her own, such as the Seoulbim skin that is inspired by Korean culture. And now, the character is continuing this trend of skins with the newest seasons, leaving fans confused and angry.

Overwatch 2 players have not held back in their criticism of the skins, pointing out that it makes no sense for Mercy to have been given this skin.

One player took to Twitter, saying “they released a thai character this year and they gave the thai mythology skin to a white woman instead of the actual thai character.”

Earlier this year, the game released its very first Thai character, Lifeweaver, for people to play as, marking a massive progression in the game’s representation. But players are unhappy that Lifeweaver will not be getting a skin for Lunar New Year.

The new skin for Mercy is based upon a mythical figure from Hindu and Buddhist religions called the kinnari, or kinnaree. The bird/human hybrid is often portrayed as a young woman with angel wings, and legs that resemble that of a bird’s.

Now, the use of angel wings makes it seem like an obvious connection to Mercy having the skin, however, the release of this skin for Mercy comes at a weird time for the game.