Incredible Overwatch custom game lets you drive a 'Lamborghini' - Dexerto

UnRationaL’s team came away with the win after a controversial day of action in the $250,000 Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl event. Here’s how the five rounds of private lobby competition unfolded throughout the Grand Finals on January 21.
- Team UnRationaL took home the lion’s share of the $250K prize pool.
- Team Iron led the charge for most of the event, only falling short in the final round.
- Top competitors lashed out over cheating accusations. One team disqualified from the event.
Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Grand Finals: Placements
$250,000 was on the line for the Twitch Rivals event, making it one of the biggest Warzone competitions of all time. After a month of delays, 49 teams were all set to drop in a fight for the best placement possible. Regardless of performance, each and every team was awarded in the end. The top Trio claimed a whopping $45,000 for their efforts while the team in last place still got $1,200.
|Current Placement
|Team
|Points
|1st
|UnRationaL, StayFinessen, Nickool
|127
|2nd
|aamerica, Med1cinee_, Royalize_
|94
|3rd
|its_iron, OPMarked, yeet
|89
|4th
|Aydan, Blazt, Rated
|83
|5th
|zColorss, Frozone, aHTracTXII
|78
|6th
|PRAY3RS, NobuSpartan, bbreadman
|75
|7th
|BobbyPoffGaming, chun, Pieman
|75
|8th
|mrdaft, GalvanizeCOD, Enable
|71
|9th
|zSmittyTV, KriiNkz, mvriiooo
|70
|10th
|HusKerrs, JoeWo, Symfuhny
|70
Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl: Results & recap
The first custom match got off an intense start with many of the biggest names dropping out early. While a handful of fan-favorite teams made it to the top 10, it was Team Iron that took out the emphatic win. They knocked out HusKerr’s in the closing moments to secure the victory with 17 kills to their name. They immediately jumped into first place with 42 points in total.
Iron and his Trio continued their reign atop the standings through the next two rounds though the gap continued to close. UnRationaL’s team came just one point away from tying the leaders, with Frozone’s Trio falling close behind in third place.
A qualifying team closed out the victory in round four, however, things soon hit a bump in the road. The broadcast cut to a prolonged break as cheating accusations began making the rounds. Multiple players lashed out over alleged cheaters in the custom lobby.
After roughly an hour of investigations behind the scenes, METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, & Unifyz were disqualified from the event.
They would not be eligible for any prizing, the hosts soon confirmed. Therefore, the fifth and final map was played with one less team.
It all came down to a heated final battle though one Trio was able to cruise through to the top spot. UnRationaL, StayFinessen, and Nickool dominated in the final round, securing the first place prize and taking out the win with a 33 point lead over second place.
Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Invited teams & qualifiers
25 teams were invited to compete in the Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl. From the most popular streamers to veteran competitors, all of the biggest names were dropped into the same lobby.
Alongside the invited Trios, 24 qualifying teams are also in the lobby. However, the lobby size soon shrank as one team was disqualified from the event.
|Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl Teams
|Tfue, Destroy, ClutchBelk
|Kalei, xcudi, Pz_Blue
|IceManIsaac, exzachtt, Rallied
|Swagg, GD_booya, SuperEvan
|TeePee, DouisRaw, Merk
|Tommey, AlmxndTV, newbz
|HusKerrs, JoeWo, Symfuhny
|LEGIQN, babydillster, x2Pac_ThuGLorD
|p90princess, ReelMason, AngelWalks
|LuckyChamu, Repullze, KuyaJay
|BobbyPoffGaming, chun, Pieman
|aamerica, Med1cinee_, Royalize_
|its_iron, OPMarked, yeet
|JaredFPS, Bartonologist, RussDaddy
|UnRationaL, StayFinessen, Nickool
|ProblemWright, Braxtvn, stukawaki
|mrdaft, GalvanizeCOD, Enable
|Pamaj, Dirty, JHaZeGV
|SebasBeron, FadezIV, galex
|Aydan, Blazt, Rated
|jordy2d, Sallyisadog, LoochyTV
|ItsMeRachelG, ukforty, mnavo
|1Bibby, JoshuaAlfaro, AznBoi
|(DISQUALIFIED) METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, Unifyz
|PRAY3RS, NobuSpartan, bbreadman
Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Format
For this major Warzone event, teams played in private lobbies, opposed to the usual kill-race format. There were 49 teams in total as every Trio battled it out in the same match.
Points were accumulated across five lobbies as placement and kills were all-important. Each elimination was worth one point and more points were awarded for a better finish. The full point structure can be seen below.
|Placement
|Points
|1st
|25
|2nd
|20
|3rd
|15
|4th
|10
|5th-7th
|7
|8th-10th
|4
|11th-15th
|2
|16th-20th
|1