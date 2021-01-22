 Incredible Overwatch custom game lets you drive a 'Lamborghini' - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Incredible Overwatch custom game lets you drive a ‘Lamborghini’

Published: 22/Jan/2021 5:21

by Brad Norton
Overwatch gameplay
Blizzard

Share

Overwatch Workshop

An Overwatch racing game might not be all too far off now as a stylish new Workshop mode places heroes behind the wheel, allowing you to drive through any given map.

Driving a car is now possible in Overwatch thanks to the power of the Workshop. Players have modded their own custom vehicle into existence, allowing you to take it for a spin and drift through the game.

It’s not a simple trick that lets your hero move faster than usual. It’s a proper vehicle design that you can take control of and drive around. 

In fact, it’s modeled after the Lamborghini Aventador SV, giving you some style and some speed as you cruise through the world of Overwatch.

Overwatch gameplay
Blizzard
Ever wanted to drive a Lambo? Now you can… in Overwatch.

“I’ve turned Overwatch into a Streetwatch,” GraczCourier’s Gaming revealed on January 21. While it might look a little different to what you had in mind, it functions better than perhaps any Workshop vehicle to date.

A collection of pipes and electricity effects bring the template of the car to life. Players have complete control over the direction of the Lambo, along with its speed as well.

You can drift around corners, activate nitrous, and even change the radio station while you’re in the driver’s seat. Not only that, but the custom mode appears to work across every map in the game.

This means you can boost through Hanamura, take in the sights of Blizzard World, or jet around London on King’s Row. Handling looks to be extremely precise as an accompanying video showcased just what’s possible with the Aventador in Overwatch.

While it’s a blast to drive around, there’s a unique challenge to it as well. How fast can you get through your favorite map? How long can you drift in one attempt? You and your teammates can put it all to the test.

The flashy Workshop mode is available for anyone to check out in-game now. Try it out for yourself with the following Workshop code: 4XQP4

Call of Duty

UnRationaL’s team wins Twitch Rivals $250K Warzone Doritos Bowl: final placements

Published: 22/Jan/2021 3:40 Updated: 22/Jan/2021 3:46

by Brad Norton
Twitch Rivals Warzone
Activision / Twitch

Share

Twitch Rivals Warzone

UnRationaL’s team came away with the win after a controversial day of action in the $250,000 Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl event. Here’s how the five rounds of private lobby competition unfolded throughout the Grand Finals on January 21.

  • Team UnRationaL took home the lion’s share of the $250K prize pool.
  • Team Iron led the charge for most of the event, only falling short in the final round.
  • Top competitors lashed out over cheating accusations. One team disqualified from the event.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Grand Finals: Placements

$250,000 was on the line for the Twitch Rivals event, making it one of the biggest Warzone competitions of all time. After a month of delays, 49 teams were all set to drop in a fight for the best placement possible. Regardless of performance, each and every team was awarded in the end. The top Trio claimed a whopping $45,000 for their efforts while the team in last place still got $1,200.

Current Placement Team Points
1st UnRationaL, StayFinessen, Nickool 127
2nd aamerica, Med1cinee_, Royalize_ 94
3rd its_iron, OPMarked, yeet 89
4th Aydan, Blazt, Rated 83
5th zColorss, Frozone, aHTracTXII 78
6th PRAY3RS, NobuSpartan, bbreadman 75
7th BobbyPoffGaming, chun, Pieman 75
8th mrdaft, GalvanizeCOD, Enable 71
9th zSmittyTV, KriiNkz, mvriiooo 70
10th HusKerrs, JoeWo, Symfuhny 70

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl: Results & recap

The first custom match got off an intense start with many of the biggest names dropping out early. While a handful of fan-favorite teams made it to the top 10, it was Team Iron that took out the emphatic win. They knocked out HusKerr’s in the closing moments to secure the victory with 17 kills to their name. They immediately jumped into first place with 42 points in total.

Iron and his Trio continued their reign atop the standings through the next two rounds though the gap continued to close. UnRationaL’s team came just one point away from tying the leaders, with Frozone’s Trio falling close behind in third place.

A qualifying team closed out the victory in round four, however, things soon hit a bump in the road. The broadcast cut to a prolonged break as cheating accusations began making the rounds. Multiple players lashed out over alleged cheaters in the custom lobby.

After roughly an hour of investigations behind the scenes, METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, & Unifyz were disqualified from the event.

They would not be eligible for any prizing, the hosts soon confirmed. Therefore, the fifth and final map was played with one less team.

It all came down to a heated final battle though one Trio was able to cruise through to the top spot. UnRationaL, StayFinessen, and Nickool dominated in the final round, securing the first place prize and taking out the win with a 33 point lead over second place.

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Invited teams & qualifiers

25 teams were invited to compete in the Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl. From the most popular streamers to veteran competitors, all of the biggest names were dropped into the same lobby.

Alongside the invited Trios, 24 qualifying teams are also in the lobby. However, the lobby size soon shrank as one team was disqualified from the event.

Twitch Rivals Doritos Bowl Teams
Tfue, Destroy, ClutchBelk
Kalei, xcudi, Pz_Blue
IceManIsaac, exzachtt, Rallied
Swagg, GD_booya, SuperEvan
TeePee, DouisRaw, Merk
Tommey, AlmxndTV, newbz
HusKerrs, JoeWo, Symfuhny
LEGIQN, babydillster, x2Pac_ThuGLorD
p90princess, ReelMason, AngelWalks
LuckyChamu, Repullze, KuyaJay
BobbyPoffGaming, chun, Pieman
aamerica, Med1cinee_, Royalize_
its_iron, OPMarked, yeet
JaredFPS, Bartonologist, RussDaddy
UnRationaL, StayFinessen, Nickool
ProblemWright, Braxtvn, stukawaki
mrdaft, GalvanizeCOD, Enable
Pamaj, Dirty, JHaZeGV
SebasBeron, FadezIV, galex
Aydan, Blazt, Rated
jordy2d, Sallyisadog, LoochyTV
ItsMeRachelG, ukforty, mnavo
1Bibby, JoshuaAlfaro, AznBoi
(DISQUALIFIED) METZY_B, kyrptic_j0ker, Unifyz
PRAY3RS, NobuSpartan, bbreadman

Twitch Rivals Warzone Doritos Bowl Finals: Format

For this major Warzone event, teams played in private lobbies, opposed to the usual kill-race format. There were 49 teams in total as every Trio battled it out in the same match.

Points were accumulated across five lobbies as placement and kills were all-important. Each elimination was worth one point and more points were awarded for a better finish. The full point structure can be seen below.

Placement Points
1st 25
2nd 20
3rd 15
4th 10
5th-7th 7
8th-10th 4
11th-15th 2
16th-20th 1

 