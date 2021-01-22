Incredible Overwatch custom game lets you drive a 'Lamborghini' - Dexerto

An Overwatch racing game might not be all too far off now as a stylish new Workshop mode places heroes behind the wheel, allowing you to drive through any given map.

Driving a car is now possible in Overwatch thanks to the power of the Workshop. Players have modded their own custom vehicle into existence, allowing you to take it for a spin and drift through the game.

It’s not a simple trick that lets your hero move faster than usual. It’s a proper vehicle design that you can take control of and drive around.

In fact, it’s modeled after the Lamborghini Aventador SV, giving you some style and some speed as you cruise through the world of Overwatch.

“I’ve turned Overwatch into a Streetwatch,” GraczCourier’s Gaming revealed on January 21. While it might look a little different to what you had in mind, it functions better than perhaps any Workshop vehicle to date.

A collection of pipes and electricity effects bring the template of the car to life. Players have complete control over the direction of the Lambo, along with its speed as well.

You can drift around corners, activate nitrous, and even change the radio station while you’re in the driver’s seat. Not only that, but the custom mode appears to work across every map in the game.

This means you can boost through Hanamura, take in the sights of Blizzard World, or jet around London on King’s Row. Handling looks to be extremely precise as an accompanying video showcased just what’s possible with the Aventador in Overwatch.

While it’s a blast to drive around, there’s a unique challenge to it as well. How fast can you get through your favorite map? How long can you drift in one attempt? You and your teammates can put it all to the test.

The flashy Workshop mode is available for anyone to check out in-game now. Try it out for yourself with the following Workshop code: 4XQP4