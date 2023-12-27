Overwatch 2 players question why Mercy is receiving yet another skin

Overwatch 2 players have questioned why Swiss Medic Mercy is receiving yet another skin for the Lunar New Year event.

Blizzard’s beloved hero shooter Overwatch 2 has some of the best cosmetics available in gaming. The prolific shooter recently collaborated with K-pop group LE SSERAFIM to release a fantastical skin line for D.Va, Brigitte, Kiriko, Sombra, and Tracer. Blizzard went full out with the skin line, even inviting the group to perform at BlizzCon 2023.

The developers also release skins with events throughout the year. These often see the Overwatch heroes dressed in seasonally themed outfits, like Winter-themed outfits for Christmas or spooky costumes for Halloween.

Whilst Overwatch 2 players are usually ecstatic to see new skins being put into the game, the recently revealed Lunar New Year skin for Mercy has rubbed players the wrong way. Many have begun to question the developers for releasing yet another skin for Mercy, especially when compared to other heroes.

Mercy will be receiving a new skin in the upcoming Lunar New Year event, as revealed by the Overwatch developers. But players have criticized the developers for releasing yet another skin for Mercy, rather than giving it to heroes with fewer skins like Hanzo or Genji.

“Even though Lunar new year is Chinese, this year’s animal is the dragon, literally perfect, but no give the Swiss white woman her 300th skin…” the post reads.

The post has garnered over 2000 likes, echoing players’ sentiment about the overabundance of Mercy skins. Players reasoned that Mercy received another skin thanks to it being able to sell well.

“You could have mercy in a disgustingly realistic roach costume and it would sell like hotcakes,” they explained.

“Mercy skins make the most money” another agreed.

Mercy only recently had her Jingle Belle skin for the Winter Wonderland event, further reinforcing the player’s point.