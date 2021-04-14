How to prevent Outriders inventory deletion bug - Dexerto

Outriders players are currently experiencing a major problem with an inventory wipe bug on a large scale, which is deleting each player’s items without their consent. Luckily, there might be a way to prevent the bug from permanently getting rid of your items.

Outriders’ launch has been rough to say the least. While most are finding the game fun and engaging, the experience with the game’s bugs have left some disappointed and even afraid to play the game. While the servers in the always-online title have been up and down since launch, there’s also a major inventory bug.

Advertisement

Essentially, this bug deletes a players entire inventory, down to the weapons and armor, so that they have nothing. This has obviously been frustrating for fans, and while the developers have said that a fix is currently on the way, there also seems to be a way to prevent the problem.

Outriders inventory bug prevention method

According to the developers, People Can Fly, there may be a way that players can stop the game from deleting their items – but it’s very specific. It’s also not guaranteed to work, as they’ve only referred to it as a “potential” prevention method, meaning players probably shouldn’t put a whole lot of faith into it.

Advertisement

That being said, it’s better than nothing and worth a shot if you notice that your all of your items are missing.

According to the devs, if you notice that your inventory has been wiped, you’ll need to immediately close the game and then reopen it. Doing so may return all of your items into your inventory.

Outriders inventory wipe patch in the works

We're pleased to confirm that testing for our upcoming patch to address the inventory wipe issue is continuing to progress as planned. This situation continues to be our key focus and we are aiming to share more news very soon. 1/3 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 14, 2021

Luckily, it seems a more permanent fix is in the works. As of April 14, 2021, a patch to fix the inventory wipe bug is currently in testing and will hopefully be officially announced “very soon.” A tweet from the developers also said that it was “progressing well,” so it seems like only good news is on the horizon.

Advertisement

Of course, there’s no release date for the fix as of the time of this writing, so it’s unknown when fans should expect it. Hopefully it won’t be too much longer, as fans are eagerly awaiting its arrival.