5 games like Armored Core 6 to distract you until its release

FromSoftware’s upcoming mech-action title Armored Core 6 is quickly becoming one of the most anticipated games of 2023. We’ve compiled a list of other mech-oriented games that might ease the wait.

Armored Core 6 is the latest installment in a storied series that FromSoftware has called a new beginning for the franchise. Prospective players seem quite taken with the title pushing its recent gameplay reveal to eclipse Starfield’s by upwards of a million views.

For those captivated by the gritty aesthetics of the world and the glorious combat machines that are its focal point, you may be wondering how to get a taste of that ahead of release.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, access to previous titles in the franchise is somewhat limited by the need for older consoles or knowledge of emulation. For those that can’t break those barriers, we’ve compiled a list of five games like Armored Core 6 that could scratch the mech combat itch.

1. Titanfall 2

Respawn Entertainment Titanfall 2’s campaign is a surprisingly heart-warming tale of friendship between man and mech.

Respawn’s Titanfall 2 available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, is possibly the least similar game to Armored Core in this list, at least mechanically. Where the Armored Core titles are mission-based, third-person mech-action, Titanfall 2 is a first-person shooter that allows you to enter large mechs during combat.

Article continues after ad

Its inclusion here is based on more aesthetic and conceptual parameters. The game does allow the piloting of mechs and a small amount of customization but these mechanics are broken up with its own brand of agile FPS.

Its immersive story has been hailed as one of the best FPS campaigns since the original Modern Warfare 2. This is good because the multiplayer modes are currently dead but the campaign does a fantastic job of introducing players to what it’s like to inhabit a world reliant on mech combat.

Article continues after ad

2. M.A.S.S. Builder

Reddit: u/DucksSwimmingInAPond M.A.S.S. Builder’s customization lets you get pretty Gundam with it.

M.A.S.S. Builder leans heavily into the customization side of mech games that the Armored Core franchise is so famous for. At the risk of making some enemies, its customization might even be more comprehensive than the FromSoftware series.

The game’s heavy focus on customization does mean the combat is more of an afterthought, however. It’s reminiscent of the Dynasty Warriors games and serves more as a distraction and a way to show off your lovingly crafted mech.

Article continues after ad

Still, if you’re really into the idea of making awesome-looking combat machines that are aesthetically similar to the varied Gundam anime, this one’s for you. It’s currently in early access on Steam with no planned release date.

3. SD Gundam Battle Alliance

Bandai Namco Chibi Gundam seems like a far cry from Armored Core but still worth your attention.

Speaking of Gundam and Dynasty Warriors-style combat, SD Gundam Battle Alliance literally combines the two. Don’t let the cutesy Super Deformed chibi art style put you off, under all that is a mechanically rich mech action game.

Article continues after ad

It functions as a sort of love letter to fans of the Gundam franchise and includes many famous mobile suits. The combat system seems simple at first but all its moving parts converge into a surprisingly deep combat experience.

Customization is here but not as prevalent as in the Armored Core titles. Despite that, the number of mobile suits to unlock and choose from adds a lot of variety to playstyle.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

There are a plethora of Gundam games that may be more functionally similar to Armored Core but they’re not as polished or well-reviewed. SD Gundam Heroes Battle Alliance can be played on Switch, PS4/5, XboxOne/Series X | S, and PC

Article continues after ad

4. MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries

Piranha Games MechWarrior 5’s death machines lean towards walking tanks.

If you need a palette cleanser from the adorableness of our previous game, MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries will blast that taste out of your mouth. The MechWarrior series is commonly mentioned in the same breath as Armored Core despite their differences.

For instance, the mechs in this series are ground-based walking tanks that move across the battlefield at a ponderous pace. The style is reminiscent of earlier Armored Core titles before they leaned into flight mechanics.

MechWarrior 5 takes place in a dark future where mercenaries wage war against each other in customizable mechanical death machines. If that sounds familiar then you know why it made the list.

Article continues after ad

The game is a great primer for the stat measurement present in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon. You can play it on PS4/5, Xbox One/Series X | S, and PC.

5. Daemon X Machina

Marvelous Games Daemon X Machina was a spiritual successor to the Armored Core series until the actual successor emerged.

Daemon X Machina comes from a number of developers that previously worked on Armored Core titles. The most prominent among them is the game’s producer Kenichiro Tsukuda who stated his intention for the game to be a spiritual successor to the Armored Core franchise.

Article continues after ad

It’s the closest analog to the Armored Core titles that exists currently. Its gameplay and mechanics are very similar and they’re intended to be. It’s commonly referred to as a crossover between Armored Core and CapCom’s Monster Hunter franchise.

You fight in customizable mechs that have a variety of potential playstyles thanks to the literal thousands of parts that you can build them with. You take part in missions given to you by corporations that involve a soft-lock-on-based third-person shooting style. Although, melee builds are certainly an option.

Article continues after ad

The game drew in fans with its anime aesthetics and its promise of essentially another Armored Core title before FromSoftware delivered theirs. You can play it on Switch or PC.

Marvelous Games If the HUD doesn’t convince you that Daemon X Machina is similar to Armored Core, the mech should.

What this list should illustrate is that in the decade since the last Armored Core release, many studios have tried to fill its shoes. None have quite managed to capture the unique quality that makes people love FromSoftware’s take on the mech-action genre.

If you truly want to experience Armored Core, you’ll have to wait for Fires of Rubicon. Still, this list can give you portions of what you’re looking for and hopefully tide you over until August 25 when Armored Core 6 finally releases.