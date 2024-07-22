College Football 25 switch stick explained: How to intercept a pass

Intercepting a pass in College Football 25 is relatively simple, and the new switch stick feature makes life for quarterbacks even more difficult.

Defending in College Football 25 is not for the faint of heart. Running backs and wide receivers regularly juke defenders out of their shoes, and trying to complete an open-field tackle requires skill and patience.

A few settings can be changed to aid defenders, but learning to stop offenses consistently will still be challenging for any seasoned football veteran. However, the new switch stick feature swings the pendulum back in the favor of defenders.

EA Sports

To intercept a pass in College Football 25, you must press triangle on PlayStation or Y on Xbox while controlling the defender closest to the incoming pass.

Players can use the new switch stick feature to switch to the defender closest to the incoming pass. By flicking the right stick in the direction of the incoming pass, you will switch into a different defender and have a chance to make a play on the ball.

If you control defensive linemen, players can press in on the left stick and O on the PlayStation or B on the Xbox to switch directionally.

Usually, flicking the right stick is how to perform a hit stick on defense, but EA explained, “Once the quarterback has thrown the ball or crosses the line of scrimmage, the right stick turns back into the hit stick.”

Switching into a different defender and pressing Y or triangle before the pass comes in doesn’t guarantee an interception. Using the switch stick comes with the risk of switching directionally too early or late, resulting in an easy catch and possible score for the receiver.

In saying that, we recommend learning how to use the switch stick, as it will come in handy when making a play on defense. For more, check out our guide on how to kick in College Football 25.