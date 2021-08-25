New World Verdant Trapper skin: How to get Twitch drop armor set

New World features plenty of armor and cosmetic sets players can use to distinguish themselves amongst the crowd. However, the Verdant Trapper skin is being given away for free.

The New World beta has proven incredibly popular among players and streamers alike, with many diving headfirst into the brutal world of Aeternum Island. To help celebrate Gamescom’s digital event and the game’s success, New World is giving fans the chance to claim the Verdant Trapper skin for free.

This humble skin may not be as highly-coveted as the game’s Golden Rage armor, but it is still worth picking up for those that enjoy the thrill of the hunt. Whether you’re looking to forage in style or just want to add another outfit to your collection, then you’ll want to get your hands on the Verdant Trapper skin.

How to get the Verdant Trapper skin in New World?

Like many other online games, New World has teamed up with Twitch to give players an exclusive reward. The latest in-game item that is being given out to players is the Verdant Trapper skin.

Here’s how you can get hold of it:

The Verdant Trapper skin can be obtained after you’ve watched 15+ minutes of the Gamescom Opening Night Live stream.

The event kicks off Wednesday, 25th August, and starts at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 8 pm CET. Once you’ve successfully claimed your reward, you’ll be able to use the skin when the game officially launches later this year.