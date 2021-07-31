Shroud explains why New World’s PvE gameplay is more exciting than PvP

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek explained why he intends to sink his teeth into New World’s PvE experience rather than PvP but admitted he was still a fan of the controversial scaling system.

It seems like Amazon Game Studios have struck gold with New World.

Not only has the closed beta been a resounding success, it’s also surged in popularity, perhaps partially because World of Warcraft players are migrating en masse following Blizzard’s lawsuit.

It isn’t perfect yet in the eyes of some streamers like Asmongold. However, Shroud and many others have been full of praise.

He has some qualms about how the PvP system works. But overall, he’s optimistic about it. Still, he plans on focusing more on PvE content instead.

“When this game comes out, I don’t know how much I’m actually going to PvP,” he said. “I like the PvE aspect more, which is really weird. I’ll, of course, play in Wars and stuff. But I don’t really care for the world PvP.”

It’s not because of the PvP scaling system that other streamers are “crying” about, though.

“I like the scaling system,” he said. “Maybe it might need some tweaks here and there, but I really like it. I like the fact that a level 20 can kill a level 60.”

Instead, it’s as simple as him wanting to bask in the PvE experience. After all, that’s part of what makes MMORPGs like new World so appealing. Players have the liberty of picking and choosing what they want to get out of it.

Some fans will be disappointed with his decision. However, it’s not like he’s going to abstain from PvP at all. He did admit to giving New World’s Wars a go.

Plus, there’s always a chance he might enjoy world PvP more than he thinks. We’ll have to wait and see once the game is officially released on August 31.