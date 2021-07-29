Shroud gives honest opinion on New World PvP and game balance

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has been busy diving into the brutal battles of New World’s PvP, giving his honest opinions on the current state of the game.

New World is the latest MMO that is proving incredibly popular amongst players, particularly streamers who are looking for the next big trend. Just like most MMOs, New World features both PvE and PvP content, with the latter being one of the main draws for end-game content. In fact, one of the most exciting game modes is War – a massive 50v50 battle that sees attackers try to overthrow the defending team’s castle.

These large-scale battles can get very hectic, but they are the best place to flex deadly builds and legendary loot. As a result, many players often flock towards these bloody brawls in order to claim a defiant victory over their foes. While New World is still in beta, that hasn’t stopped shroud from giving his honest opinions on the PvP aspect of the game.

Shroud’s thoughts on New World PvP

“I feel like defenders should spawn very far away with a long timer,” says shroud. This would give the attacking team a chance to push up to the objective without instantly getting bombarded with explosive and arrow fire.

Killing a defender would also feel more punishing to the defending team, giving those sieging a brief period of respite upon each successful kill.

“Defenders should at least spawn far back in their keep to have a big run and stuff, I just think it’s just insane for coordination, right?” Shroud explained that huge amounts of communication are needed for the attacking team to win, but for defenders, it’s a much simpler process thanks to the current spawn system.

“This could actually be really cool once it gets organized and people know how to play it,” explained shroud. “I don’t know if it’s super unbalanced, I think it’s just a matter of planning accordingly, right?”

Timestamp at 6:40

While some players have been quick to state that the War PvP mode is unbalanced, shroud didn’t believe this was the case. In fact, he believes that this sentiment stems from players not knowing the mechanics of the siege.

“I feel like there’s a system in place to make War balanced, but if you don’t know any of the mechanics, you can’t call it imbalanced. It doesn’t make any sense.”After all, New World’s War mode requires a lot of communication, particularly for attackers looking to overthrow their foes.

Whether the developers will tweak the defender spawn locations and timer remains to be seen, but for now, it’s best to jump into comms if you want to secure a triumphant victory.