Last Epoch update 1.0.3 patch notes: Skill changes, stash cost reductions, bird caws nerf

Last Epoch Patch 1.0.3 is here, bringing with it changes to skills, reducing stash tab costs, and, of course, nerfing the sound of bird noises.

Last Epoch has continued its successes out of early access, giving ARPG players something to rally around. The game has already challenged heavyweights in the genre Diablo 4 and Path of Exile and is blazing its own identity. It’s down to you to choose between the five classes and help rid the world of all manner of nasties while finding the best loot to do it.

Eleventh Hour Games has promised to continue to support the game for years to come, and we’ve already seen that with multiple patches since the 1.0 launch. It’s time for another one too.

Article continues after ad

The latest patch takes aim at some skill changes across classes, as well as reducing stash tab costs, allowing you to hoard a little more. Oh, and falcons will be cawing a lot less, so you can save your ears a little distress.

Article continues after ad

Last Epoch 1.0.3 patch notes

Last Epoch

Changes

Campaign

Moved Transition to Temporal Sanctum from The Ruined Coast so it’s not as easy to accidentally transition after combat.

Skills

Changed Cloud Gatherer to only apply to any individual Smoke Bomb one time.

Wandering Spirits now has 30% more spirit reveal frequency

Wandering Spirits now has a base of damage of 20 (from 16.2) and damage effectiveness of 200% (from 180% actual, 140% listed) These are compensatory buffs that were intended to be included alongside the change in 1.0 that made Wandering Spirits always fade out when the reveal duration ends, but the buff did not make it into release. Since the initial change was a nerf and did make it into 1.0, and this compensatory buff was always planned to be paired with the change, we’re adding the buff in this patch instead of waiting for the next cycle.



Added “Localization” type to in-game bug reporting tool

Improved player to player trade user experience so that you can no longer request a trade which requires a higher rank than the potential buyer possesses.

Audio

Reduced the frequency of the Falcon’s CAWWWWs (attack vocal sounds)

Updated audio for Healing Hands

All chapter 6 scenes have new 2D ambient loop sfx

The Barren Aqueduct has new music

Soul Cage props in chap 6 have looping sounds again

The Barren Aqueduct and Nests of the Fallen now have sounds for the running water on the ground in the aqueduct

The large running water props in chapter 8 now have sfx

Added looping sfx to the large rusty pipelines that cross the map

Other

Reduced cost of Stash Tabs Stash tabs beyond the first 6 previously cost 10000 more than the previous tab. Now stash tabs 7 to 16 cost 2500 more than the previous tab, and stash tabs beyond the first 16 cost 5000 more than the previous tab. This results in the cost of large numbers of stash tabs being reduced by around 50%.



Bug Fixes

Eleventh Hour Games

Campaign

Added a failsafe to Imperial Welryn for killing the commander early or off-screen.

Fixed an issue where you could complete all Chapter 1 quests, but do not have the first Chapter 2 quest “Last Refuge”

Skill and Passives

Fixed a bug where Profane Veil’s Vampiric Pool gave 40% of the consumed minion’s maximum health as ward, instead of the listed 4%

Fixed a bug where Runemaster’s passive node Sanguine Runestones’s threshold bonus (15% of health regen applies to ward) was scaling with points allocated

Fixed a bug where the effect of Chthonic Fissure’s Eradication was not doubled when the player was cursed

Flame Whip now receives 4% increased damage per point of intelligence (this affects Flame

Whip casts from all sources, and previously never received attribute scaling from any source)

Gameplay

Fixed several issues with Heorot fight including Ice Spike stopping projectiles, and being frozen not stopping actions in multiplayer.

Fixed bug where minions were not benefiting from items when being respawned after leaving towns in multiplayer.

Items

Fixed a bug where items influenced by the Rank 8 passive from Circle of Fortune would not have the Circle of Fortune tag They still have the “cannot be traded” tag

Fixed a bug where casting Summon Skeletal Mage with Grave Passage allocated caused the “minions transported with traversal skills” experimental affix to not bring any minions with you

Fixed a bug where a Two-handed weapon and off-hand could be equipped at the same time

Fixed a bug where Circle of Fortune Prophecy Lenses could be socketed into locked sockets with Shift + RMB

Fixed bug where Wraithlord would try to consume other player’s minions

Fixed a bug where Stygian Coal’s more Stygian Beam Damage per 10 current mana affix did not work

Fixed a bug where Stygian Coal’s Stygian Beams were not affected by Drain Life’s Horrify, Condemnation, Unholy Mass, Stupefy, Soul Blast, and Ravenous nodes

Fixed a bug where Chronicle of the Damned’s chance to reveal a Wandering Spirit on kill would cause the player’s existing cast of Wandering Spirits to stop releasing spirits

Fixed a bug where the Wandering Spirit from Chronicle of the Damned’s chance to reveal a Wandering Spirit on kill always instantly faded away

Fixed a bug where Flame Whips did not benefit from Chthonic Fissure’s Eradication when using Spine of Malatros

Fixed a bug where Chthonic Fissure’s Grasp of the Undying did not apply to Flame Whip when using Spine of Malatros

Fixed a bug where only the “while cursed” benefit of Chthonic Fissure’s Death From Below applied to Flame Whip when using Spine of Malatros

Fixed a bug where Chthonic Fissure’s Chronicles of Ruin did not apply to Flame Whip when using Spine of Malatros

Fixed a bug where right-clicking a dungeon key upon first entering game would not open the map

Fixed a bug where campaign prophecies could still appear while blocked

Fixed a bug where enemies could appear invisible while playing in a party

Fixed a bug where the gate in Soul Warden’s Road wouldn’t animate going down.

Fixed a bug where The Mountain Beneath would walk through terrain in The Sheltered Wood

Fixed some instances of players facing backwards after a scene transition Please continue to report any instances of this issue via the in-game bug reporter

Fixed bug where item tooltips could disappear when loot dropped

Audio

Fixed a bug where mousing over a vendor inventory then back to your inventory it would play the “item bought” sound effect

Upcoming changes

We will be releasing a bugfix for Infernal Shade in a hotfix later this week

For more on Last Epoch, check our other guides below:

Last Epoch Warlock build guide | Is Last Epoch on Steam Deck | Can you play Last Epoch offline | Is Last Epoch down? Server maintenance & outage updates | How to claim Last Epoch Twitch drops | Last Epoch Runemaster build guide | Last Epoch Paladin build guide