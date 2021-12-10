New World players start petition for devs to play their own game live

Some New World players have become so enraged by the state of the game, they have started a petition asking devs to play it live on a public build.

New World has been in a vicious cycle of patching bugs, exploits, and other issues in the game since its September 2021 release.

As Amazon’s title quickly approaches its next major milestone in the Winter event, players are concerned over the continued instability of the game, and they’re asking devs to be transparent about the issues.

In doing this, some players have started a petition asking devs to, simply, play their own game live on the same servers that players are on. The idea is actually turning more than just a few heads, as well.

New World players want devs to play the game live

The petition asking devs to play their own game on stream first started back in late November but has just picked up steam again thanks to the game’s ongoing issues with bugs.

A post to the New World subreddit highlighting the petition has quickly climbed the ranks, gaining over 5,000 upvotes and 300+ comments in under 10 hours. This, naturally, has brought more attention to the demands and more people supporting the idea.

The demands of the petition are pretty straightforward, outlined in the post to the New World forums.

It says: “Petition for NW Devs/Staff to live stream doing a Myrkguard chest and portal run. As either a 5 man or 10 man group. Starting at the west gate and ending at the east gate… Rules are simple, they can have an average GS between 550-580. They must kill all mobs on the way that’s including Commanders Bears and Brutes. It must be on a Live environment build. Not a dev build.”

As this article goes live, the petition post has over 430 comments, although with some likely posting duplicate endorsements.

Some have even called for the stream to be turned into a charity event, considering the holidays are right around the corner.

“This would be an excellent opportunity to be transparent and connect with the community in good faith. Add charity recommendations for them in your posts too. Would be awesome to do something awesome for a good cause this Christmas.”

The motive for many of the community seems to be a desire for increased transparency from the dev team, which has been pretty active over the past couple of months with a new PTR, several new patches, and a new weapon. Not to mention an upcoming Winter event that currently sits on the PTR.

In any case, we’ll have to wait and see if the petition continues to take hold.

If it’s something you’d like to see happen, you can head to the forum post and show your support there with the other nearly 500 players that have already commented.