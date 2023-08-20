NBA 2K24 content creators slam new Season Pass: “Scumbag move”

Following the recent uproar from the NBA 2K24 community over the newly announced Season Pass, top content creators have joined the chorus of disapproval. Both Chris Smoove and Flight have publicly slammed the decision, calling it a “scumbag move” and a “big fat L.”

NBA 2K24 is introducing a new Season Pass, a battle pass-like structure that will grant players additional rewards for dominating the courts.

The Season Pass, which includes two different passes: the Pro Pass and the Hall of Fame Pass, has been met with strong criticism from the community and top content creators alike.

Article continues after ad

Chris Smoove, a well-known NBA 2K content creator, expressed his strong disapproval of the paid Season Pass in a recent video. He criticized the inclusion of VC (Virtual Currency) and My Team points in the Season Pass, arguing that it breaks the rules of the game and puts players at a disadvantage.

Article continues after ad

“I think the paid season pass is a big fat L. This is going to be so dangerous for the franchise going forward,” Smoove said. He also expressed concern about the potential future implications of the Season Pass, fearing that essential game elements may be placed behind a paywall.

Article continues after ad

Flight, another top creator, echoed Smoove’s sentiments in his reaction video. He called the Season Pass a “scumbag move” and expressed his dissatisfaction with the direction the series is taking.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

“This is just straight up taking advantage of the community, and it’s literally becoming like a money-hungry franchise,” Flight stated. And although he admitted he would still buy the pass, despite his strong objection, he wanted to stand up for the community.

Article continues after ad

The NBA 2K24 community has been up in arms over the new Season Pass. The Seasonal progression system for MyCareer and MyTeam will merge into one path, with a Premium Battle Pass offering additional rewards for a price.

Article continues after ad

The Pro Pass will cost $9.99, and the Hall of Fame Pass will be $19.99, allowing players to unlock 40 additional Premium rewards, XP boosts, and 10 Level Skips.

The decision to implement a Season Pass is not sitting well with many fans of the franchise, and the voices of discontent are growing louder by the day.

Make sure to check out more of Dexerto’s NBA 2K24 coverage.