NBA 2K23 player goes viral with wild 7’3″ dimer MyPlayer build

An NBA 2K23 player has gone viral after sharing an insane 7’3″ diming finisher build that has 2K fans dying to try it out for themselves.

NBA 2K23 players are known for constantly being on the prowl for the newest and best MyPlayer builds.

With so many opportunities to min-max their characters, there are also plenty of builds that fly under the radar for their potency on the court.

One NBA 2K23 player discovered a build that might be a bit off-meta and dominates their opponents with freakish size and passing skills.

2K Games Devin Booker is on the cover of NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23 MyPlayer goes viral for crazy build

User No_Housing_4210 posted to the NBA 2K subreddit a video of their 7’3″ MyPlayer that’s a diming finisher.

At seven-foot-three, No Housing’s MyPlayer focuses on grabbing rebounds with ease and slinging passes upcourt for quick and easy baskets.

The video instantly went viral and amassed over 900 upvotes and 300 comments in just one day.

2K players in the comment section praised the build universally. One user said, “I absolutely love this. Looks fun as s**t. People seem to forget that’s the entire point of playing video games.”

Another added, “He Looks slow as hell but this proves that your playstyle and creativity can make a decent build and don’t have to do the meta. Props to you for making this build and making it work. Sick highlights. Those long passes were on point!”

While most 2K players look to make big men lockdown defenders, No Housing went the other way and made their big man a facilitator who can make magic happen on the court with slick passes that are quick and hard to stop with massive size and length.