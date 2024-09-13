NBA 2K25 best Small Forward builds for MyCareer & MyPlayer

Several of the best active NBA players are Small Forwards. If you want to create a MyPlayer build in NBA 2K25 that replicates your favorite superstar, we have you covered.

Small Forwards are typically a jack of all trades. To be elite at the position, you must create scoring opportunities from any level, defend inside and outside, rebound on both ends of the court, and make plays happen.

For example, basketball’s best Small Forwards, like LeBron James, Kawhi Leonard, and Jayson Tatum, all have the ability to single-handedly take over a game on either side of the court.

With that in mind, our builds address every area, leaving no gaps in your game.

Best Small Forward builds (SF) in NBA 2K25

Best balanced SF build

Archetype: 2-Way Catch & Shoot Ace

2-Way Catch & Shoot Ace Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Weight: 223 lbs

223 lbs Wingspan: 6’10″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 74

74 Driving Layup: 70

70 Driving Dunk: 87

87 Standing Dunk: 40

40 Post Control: 50

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 89

89 Three-Point Shot: 85

85 Free Throw: 64

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 51

51 Ball Handle: 71

71 Speed With Ball: 75

Defense

Interior Defense: 70

70 Perimeter Defense: 87

87 Steal: 85

85 Block: 79

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 47

47 Defensive Rebound: 80

Physicals

Speed: 85

85 Agility: 80

80 Strength: 85

85 Vertical: 85

This build doesn’t excel in any category but achieves remarkable balance. Starting with offense, Gold Set Shot Specialist makes it easier to knock down standing-still jump shots while Silver Deadeye reduces the impact of defenders closing out on you. 89 Mid-Range and 85 Three-Point shots are more than serviceable.

On the other side of the ball, Silver Challenger improves perimeter shot contests, and Gold Interceptor will translate to more steal opportunities. With high Interior and Perimeter defensive attributes and great Strength, defense at any level will come easy.

You can’t go wrong with this build, as it checks off almost every box for players who want a balanced MyPlayer. In saying that, more skilled 2K players will probably prefer a more specialized option.

Best defensive SF build

Archetype: Wing Stopper

Wing Stopper Height: 6’7″

6’7″ Weight: 235 lbs

235 lbs Wingspan: 7’3″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 73

73 Driving Layup: 55

55 Driving Dunk: 75

75 Standing Dunk: 81

81 Post Control: 56

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 87

87 Three-Point Shot: 79

79 Free Throw: 82

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 71

71 Ball Handle: 61

61 Speed With Ball: 55

Defense

Interior Defense: 67

67 Perimeter Defense: 89

89 Steal: 85

85 Block: 74

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 70

70 Defensive Rebound: 92

Physicals

Speed: 80

80 Agility: 83

83 Strength: 91

91 Vertical: 77

If you want to be a lockdown defensive pest like OG Anunoby or Dillion Brooks, this build will accomplish that. Ignoring the 67 Interior Defense, 89 Perimeter Defense will be enough to shut out opponents. In addition, 92 overall Defensive Rebound will make you a force to be reckoned with on the glass.

Having 85 Steal is an absolute must, as it unlocks Gold Interceptor for an increased frequency of steals. A 91 Strength attribute will make you an immovable object on either side of the ball.

Although this build primarily focuses on defense, you can’t score either. 87 Mid-Range Shot allows players to pull up comfortably, and a 79 Three-Point Shot is enough to do damage still when open. Ball Handling (61) leaves a lot to be desired, but this build wasn’t designed to be a dribbling playmaker.

Best shooting Small Forward build

Dexerto

Archetype: 2-Way 3-Level Shot Creator

2-Way 3-Level Shot Creator Height: 6’8″

6’8″ Weight: 225 lbs

225 lbs Wingspan: 6’10″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 77

77 Driving Layup: 87

87 Driving Dunk: 84

84 Standing Dunk: 45

45 Post Control: 51

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 92

92 Three-Point Shot: 86

86 Free Throw: 91

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 71

71 Ball Handle: 86

86 Speed With Ball: 77

Defense

Interior Defense: 55

55 Perimeter Defense: 85

85 Steal: 79

79 Block: 75

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 26

26 Defensive Rebound: 55

Physicals

Speed: 86

86 Agility: 82

82 Strength: 52

52 Vertical: 70

This build has shades of Paul George, Chris Mullin, and Brandon Miller, meaning you can score from anywhere on the court at an elite level. One might assume that getting to the basket would be difficult with 52 Strength, but 87 Driving Layup and 84 Driving Dunk compensate for that deficiency.

Gold Shifty Shooter and Deadeye combine for a lethal Badge combo, as Shifty Shooter makes it easier to convert high, difficult jump shots, while Deadeye reduces the impact of closing out defenders.

An 86 Ball Handle attribute unlocks Silver Ankle Assassin, Handles For Days, and Unpluckable, complementing this build nicely when players want to break down a defender and take advantage of their shooting Badges without fearing getting dispossessed.

We made sure not to forget about improving our defending stats with this build. Good Perimeter Defense, Steal, and Block attributes make you an above-average ball-stopper. Finally, 86 Speed and 82 Agility cap off what we believe is an incredible build for any player regardless of what they are looking for.

Best dunking SF build

Dexerto

Archetype: 2-Way 3-Level Shot Creator

2-Way 3-Level Shot Creator Height: 6’8″

6’8″ Weight: 191 lbs

191 lbs Wingspan: 7’4″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 70

70 Driving Layup: 80

80 Driving Dunk: 89

89 Standing Dunk: 50

50 Post Control: 51

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 85

85 Three-Point Shot: 78

78 Free Throw: 60

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 78

78 Ball Handle: 86

86 Speed With Ball: 75

Defense

Interior Defense: 70

70 Perimeter Defense: 85

85 Steal: 79

79 Block: 84

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 31

31 Defensive Rebound: 59

Physicals

Speed: 79

79 Agility: 76

76 Strength: 73

73 Vertical: 78

This build creates a two-way forward capable of attacking the basket and finishing at the rim or taking mid-range chances effortlessly. Having at least 60 Strength and 70 Driving Layup unlocks Physical Finisher, one of the best scoring Badges in the Game because of its ability to improve contact layups.

Meanwhile, 89 Driving Dunk also unlocks Posterizer, meaning you have a higher chance of embarrassing opponents who attempt to block you. 57 Strength makes it a little more challenging to drive, but impressive speed and agility offset that nicely.

Playmaking will also come with no issues for this build, as 78 Pass Accuracy and 86 Ball Handle are enough to unlock Silver Ankle Assassin, Handles for Days, and Unpluckable.

On defense, 85 Perimeter Defense is enough to unlock several excellent Silver Badges, and 70 Interior Defense and 84 Block is enough to stop most elite scorers consistently.

Best isolation SF build

Dexerto

Archetype: 2-Way 3-Level Shot Creator

2-Way 3-Level Shot Creator Height: 6’9″

6’9″ Weight: 185 lbs

185 lbs Wingspan: 6’11″

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 82

82 Driving Layup: 75

75 Driving Dunk: 89

89 Standing Dunk: 54

54 Post Control: 53

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 92

92 Three-Point Shot: 83

83 Free Throw: 69

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 65

65 Ball Handle: 80

80 Speed With Ball: 75

Defense

Interior Defense: 64

64 Perimeter Defense: 92

92 Steal: 74

74 Block: 74

Rebounding

Offensive Rebound: 76

76 Defensive Rebound: 62

Physicals

Speed: 80

80 Agility: 85

85 Strength: 57

57 Vertical: 78

This unique build thrives in isolation scenarios because of its excellent Perimeter Defense and Mid-Range Shot attributes. Players will have no issue shutting down the other team’s best player in a one-on-one matchup or score from any level at the other hand.

Article continues after ad

Weak Pass Accuracy, Strength, and Interior Defense slightly hold this build back from being effective in regular MyCareer games, but it shines in 1v1 and 2v2 matches.

If you’d like something different, check out our guide on the best builds for every position.