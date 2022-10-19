NBA 2K23 Season 2 patch notes: MyCareer additions, MyTeam rewards & new 2K Beats

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at [email protected]

NBA 2K23 Season 2 brings big additions to MyCareer mode, new MyTeam rewards and Dark Matter cards, as well as 20 new songs selected by J. Cole.

Each season in 2K’s annual basketball sim brings major content updates for dedicated hoopers to chew through, and with Season 2, that’s no different.

Let’s get into what’s new, and what’s changing.

2K NBA 2K23 was released on September 8.

NBA 2K23 Season 2 releases on October 21. With the update comes some sizeable additions to the basketball sim for all of the game’s modes, with a spooky flare to it.

NBA 2K23 Season 2 patch notes

MyCareer is getting a Trick-or-Treat night out, and more Halloween-themed events in The City and the G.O.A.T Boat, including new artwork and courts.

MyTeam is giving players new rewards, moments, and events to play through. Also on the way are the very first Dark Matter cards. New moments will be added where players can recreate impressive player performances throughout the 2022-2023 NBA season. MyTeam will also allow players the ability to create a stand-out line-up with Devin Booker’s level 40 reward card that’s available as a Pink Diamond.

2K Beats is adding 20 new tracks hand-picked by J. Cole himself. Also being added in Season 2 is the first entry in the NBA 2K Producer Series where players can record their own verses over beats.

The W is getting a batch of brand-new challenges and community rewards. Some of this new content includes the Tamika Catchings Coach Card, and the Los Angeles Heroine Shorts.

With so much new content on the way, fans of both the basketball sim and the Halloween season should have enough to fill their plate until Season 3 comes.