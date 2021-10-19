Furious NBA 2K22 streamer uninstalls game after AI teammates cost him match

A Twitch streamer was left so annoyed by his AI-controlled NBA 2K22 teammates he erupted in a fit of anger and vowed never to play the game again.

The NBA 2K series is considered to be one of the best sports franchises around thanks to its presentation and normally good gameplay. This wasn’t the case for streamer ‘s0upes,’ however, who found his teammates lacking basketball IQ.

During a heated OT game, s0upes found himself trailing in a one-possession contest. With just seconds remaining to stage a comeback, the player was forced to foul his opponent in an attempt to get the ball back.

Sadly, his attempts kept backfiring, with his AI teammates never recovering it, forcing more fouls, causing the deficit to climb.

Twitch streamer rages at NBA 2K22 team

“Can I please catch a break?!” he screamed. “I never get the rebound ever! Ever!”

With the score 63-60, s0upes promised his viewers that if he lost, he would not play the game ever again.

“I can’t deal with it. It’s terrible,” he explained. “It’s somehow worse than the other one. I quit.”

Bad AI makes streamer uninstall NBA 2K22

Still, there was a chance to tie the game with a three-point shot, but the AI made a costly mistake that set s0upes into a fit of rage.

“Why did he not set up at the three-point line?! Why would the AI not go to the three?!” he roasted. “WHY? Why? Why? Why? Why? The only chance I had was a three-point play and he decides to go for two?!”

Before the game could even finish, the streamer pulled the plug on the match by exiting out of the match, going to Steam, and deleting the game right there. Shortly thereafter, he ended his broadcast too, and probably for the best as he was not happy.

Hopefully, NBA 2K23 can fix these AI issues so streamers don’t rage as much for things outside of their control.