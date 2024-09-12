NBA 2K25: How REP works in MyTeam & The City

Here’s an overview of how REP works in NBA 2K25, from the obtainable rewards to how players can upgrade in this very important stat.

REP is back for NBA 2K25. For those new to the franchise, REP is a marker of how devoted one is to NBA 2K. It serves as a de facto measure for how well one has played in online play, plus how many games one has accumlated.

Additionally, a new layer to NBA 2K25 REP is that it’s now a part of MyTeam. MyTeam players can receive recurring rewards, as well as a G.O.A.T. Jayson Tatum for those who’ve hit the required tier.

With that said, here’s a closer look at all the REP tiers, plus rewards and how to make progress.

MyCareer & The City

Here’s a look at the rewards for REP in MyCareer & The City, sorted by rank:

Rookie II : Affiliation-branded Player Banner and Teammote

: Affiliation-branded Player Banner and Teammote Rookie III : x10 Gatorade Boost & Skill Boost and Emote

: x10 Gatorade Boost & Skill Boost and Emote Rookie IV : Ability to take shirt off in The City and MyCourt mural

: Ability to take shirt off in The City and MyCourt mural Rookie V : Earn access to two extra badge-improving drills

: Earn access to two extra badge-improving drills Starter I : Two-Way Tenacity

: Two-Way Tenacity Starter II : Recharge Booster

: Recharge Booster Starter III : x5 Cap Breakers

: x5 Cap Breakers Starter IV : x20 Skill Boost, new MyPlayer animations

: x20 Skill Boost, new MyPlayer animations Starter V : Takeover Accelerator, x20 Gatorade Boosts

: Takeover Accelerator, x20 Gatorade Boosts Veteran I : Heat Check Booster, Animated Player Banner, Veteran-level Daily Rewards prizing

: Heat Check Booster, Animated Player Banner, Veteran-level Daily Rewards prizing Veteran II : x5 Cap Breakers

: x5 Cap Breakers Veteran III : Metallic Body Modes, 25% off MyCareer apparel

: Metallic Body Modes, 25% off MyCareer apparel Veteran IV : 100,000 VC, x99 Gatorade & Skill Boost

: 100,000 VC, x99 Gatorade & Skill Boost Veteran V : Big Head Body Mod, 150,000 VC

: Big Head Body Mod, 150,000 VC Legend I : Legend-level Daily Rewards prizing, x5 Cap Breakers

: Legend-level Daily Rewards prizing, x5 Cap Breakers Legend II : 250,000 VC, Unlimited Skill Boosts

: 250,000 VC, Unlimited Skill Boosts Legend III : Unlimited Gatorade Boosts, 500,000 VC

: Unlimited Gatorade Boosts, 500,000 VC Legend IV : 1,000,000 VC, NBA 2K26 copy for first 100 players (ends on July 31, 2025)

: 1,000,000 VC, NBA 2K26 copy for first 100 players (ends on July 31, 2025) Legend V: 10,000,000 VC

As one would expect, it will take an immense amount of playing – think hundreds of games – to get to Legend. After all, we played more than 20 games in The City over the first few days of the game’s release and didn’t even get past Rookie I.

MyTeam

New to MyTeam is REP, so here’s a look at the tiers and rewards:

Silver : Team Creation Logo Pack and Silver Ball

: Team Creation Logo Pack and Silver Ball Gold : Access to Auction House, Gold Ball, and Team Creation Arena & Court Pack

: Access to Auction House, Gold Ball, and Team Creation Arena & Court Pack Emerald : Random Franchise Cards, x13 Converse Weapon OX Diamond Shoe Cards, Emerald Ball, +10 Cards to My Auctions

: Random Franchise Cards, x13 Converse Weapon OX Diamond Shoe Cards, Emerald Ball, +10 Cards to My Auctions Sapphire : Free 84+ Pack (Seasonal), Disco Ball, Disco Perfect Release, x13 Under Armour Curry 1 Diamond Shoe Cards, Sapphire Ball, Access to new Exhibitions, +10 Cards to My Auctions

: Free 84+ Pack (Seasonal), Disco Ball, Disco Perfect Release, x13 Under Armour Curry 1 Diamond Shoe Cards, Sapphire Ball, Access to new Exhibitions, +10 Cards to My Auctions Ruby : MyTeam Coliseum, Holographic Ball, Star Player Indicator, x13 New Balance Two WXY Three Diamond Shoe Cards, Ruby Ball, +10 Cards to My Auctions

: MyTeam Coliseum, Holographic Ball, Star Player Indicator, x13 New Balance Two WXY Three Diamond Shoe Cards, Ruby Ball, +10 Cards to My Auctions Amethyst : King of the Court Permanent Access, Wilson Airless Ball, Every Bronze-Gold Badge, Helmet Player Indicator, Amethyst Banner, Amethyst Ball, x13 Puma MB.03 Diamond Shoe Cards, Access to new Exhibitions, +10 Cards to My Auctions

: King of the Court Permanent Access, Wilson Airless Ball, Every Bronze-Gold Badge, Helmet Player Indicator, Amethyst Banner, Amethyst Ball, x13 Puma MB.03 Diamond Shoe Cards, Access to new Exhibitions, +10 Cards to My Auctions Diamond : 100,000 MT, Free 87+ OVR Pack (Monthly), Unicorn Ball, MyTeam Uniform Cards, Every Bronze-Gold Badge, Diamond Player Indicator, Diamond Player Banner, x13 adidas Harden Vol.8 Diamond Shoe Cards, Diamond Ball, Access to new Exhibitions, +10 Cards to My Auctions

: 100,000 MT, Free 87+ OVR Pack (Monthly), Unicorn Ball, MyTeam Uniform Cards, Every Bronze-Gold Badge, Diamond Player Indicator, Diamond Player Banner, x13 adidas Harden Vol.8 Diamond Shoe Cards, Diamond Ball, Access to new Exhibitions, +10 Cards to My Auctions Pink Diamond : 250,000 MT, Fire Ball, Every Takeover Pack, Every Bronze-Gold Badge, Diamond Perfect Release Animation, Bauble Player Indicator, Pink Diamond Banner, x13 Nike Air Foamposite One Weatherman Diamond Shoe Cards, Pink Diamond Ball, +10 Cards to My Auctions

: 250,000 MT, Fire Ball, Every Takeover Pack, Every Bronze-Gold Badge, Diamond Perfect Release Animation, Bauble Player Indicator, Pink Diamond Banner, x13 Nike Air Foamposite One Weatherman Diamond Shoe Cards, Pink Diamond Ball, +10 Cards to My Auctions Galaxy Opal : 500,000 MT, Free 90+ Pack (Weekly), Every HOF Badge Pack, Galaxy Opal Banner, x13 Air Jordan 1 Travis Shoe Cards, Galaxy Opal Ball, +10 Cards to My Auctions

: 500,000 MT, Free 90+ Pack (Weekly), Every HOF Badge Pack, Galaxy Opal Banner, x13 Air Jordan 1 Travis Shoe Cards, Galaxy Opal Ball, +10 Cards to My Auctions Dark Matter : G.O.A.T. Jayson Tatum, 1,000,000 MT, Free Premium Pack (Weekly), Every HOF Badge Pack, Dark Matter Banner, x13 Nike Kobe VI Shoe Cards, Dark Matter Ball, +10 Cards to My Auctions

: G.O.A.T. Jayson Tatum, 1,000,000 MT, Free Premium Pack (Weekly), Every HOF Badge Pack, Dark Matter Banner, x13 Nike Kobe VI Shoe Cards, Dark Matter Ball, +10 Cards to My Auctions Legend: Players ranked in the MyTeam REP Top 10 will receive free digital copy of NBA 2K26, Immortalization in NBA 2K26, Exclusive items in NBA 2K26 (offers ends July 31, 2025)

How to get REP

REP can be earned through playing online games in The City, REC, and other similar game modes for MyCareer. MyTeam REP can be earned through playing online.

For MyCareer, 2K will run special events where players can earn double REP for a limited time. Otherwise, be prepared to grind out on the courts.

Now for MyTeam, a good way to get Gold REP, to unlock the Auction House, is through Triple Threat Park. Here, players can team with two other players, or match up in a 3v3 game with another player. Much like The City, players can go to courts to enter games.

Without access to the Auction House, it won’t be easy to assemble a full team of 13 players. But a max of three cards needed for Triple Threat Park, the grind becomes much easier.

Will REP reset?

No, REP does not reset after every season.

REP does not reset in MyTeam. However, REP can be reset in 2K25 MyCareer should the Affiliation be changed.

