Best Defense & Rebounding badges in NBA 2K23

NBA 2K23 has tons of Defense & Rebounding badges for players to lock down opponents and pulldown rebounds with. Here are the best badges in the category.

Defense & Rebounding often flies under the radar in the NBA 2K23, but players who decide to play lockdown builds are often the ones who carry their team to the finish line with a win.

Here, we will go over the best badges from the Defense & Rebounding category, including some that will allow players to grab every rebound and lock down every opposing scorer.

2K Games Draymond Green is an elite defender in NBA 2K23.

NBA 2K23: Best Defense & Rebounding badges

Here are the most important badges to have equipped:

Work House

Increases a player’s speed and ability to get loose balls over the opponent.

As an elite rebounder, you’ll need to be the first to each missed shot attempt no matter whose fighting for it, and with the Work House badge, you’ll have heightened speed in getting after each loose ball. This badge is one of the most powerful in this category as it will turn you from a decent rebounder to an elite one.

Rebound Chaser

Improves a player’s ability to track down rebounds from farther distances than normal.

Another fantastic rebounding badge, but this time, you’ll get a boost when tracking rebounds from balls far away from you.

Clamps

Defenders have access to quicker cut-off moves and are more successful when bumping or hip riding the ball handler.

Locking up the ball handler is the name of the game for lockdown defenders. Staying on the dribbler is key, and with the Clamps badge you’ll be able to drive your opponent mad by staying on top of them no matter what dribble moves they pull.

Challenger

Improves the effectiveness of well-timed contests against perimeter shooters.

Contesting shots beyond the arc is crucial for any defensive-minded player, and Challenger will allow you to make it that much harder on opponents looking to drain a three-pointer.

Anchor

Increases a player’s ability to block shots and protect the rim at a high level.

The Anchor badge is most for big men who are looking to shut down attempts at the rim. Any big man with defending capabilities will need the Anchor badge to be a reliable paint protector.

2K Games Defending Michael Jordan is tough in NBA 2K23.

Menace

While guarding and staying in front of an opponent, their attributes will drop if good defense is being played.

Menace is a fantastic badge for lockdown builds. As long as you keep your opponent in front of you and don’t lose them, you’ll automatically give them a debuff in stats.

Pick Dodger

Improves a player’s ability to navigate through and around screens while on defense. At the Hall of Fame level, can blow through screens in the park or blacktop.

The best defenders in the NBA can slither through a pick like it’s nothing, and the same goes for NBA 2K23. Pick Dodger will be a necessary badge for perimeter defenders looking to shut down high-quality scorers and stay in front of their man at all costs.

Glove

Increases the ability to successfully steal from ball-handlers

Named after the legendary point guard Gary Payton, the Glove badge allows defenders to swipe the ball away from even the best ball handlers.