MultiVersus is adding Gremlins’ Stripe to the roster

Developer Player First Games has announced that Stripe of Gremlins fame will join MultiVersus sometime next week.

Stripe counted among the characters confirmed to hit MultiVersus in Season 1. However, a set release date was never specified.

Another fan-favorite creature from the movie series joined the fray a few weeks ago, thanks to Gizmo’s addition to the roster.

As a support character, Gizmo is at his best when working with a partner but his projectile moves also offer a distinct advantage on the battlefield.

Soon enough, players will be able to experiment with double the Gremlins-branded trouble.

Stripe from Gremlins comes to MultiVersus very soon

In a post on MultiVersus‘ official Twitter account, WB Games and Player First Games unleashed a trailer teasing Stripes’ forthcoming arrival.

The video didn’t show the character in action; however, the caption at least confirmed that he’ll join the fun “next week.”

As of writing, a specific due date for Stripe has not yet been revealed.

Presumably, Stripe will function at least somewhat similar to his fellow Gremlins character in MultiVersus. But more details about his moveset will likely surface in the days ahead.

Of course, MultiVersus players continue to await the launch of other previously teased heroes and villains. Black Adam was unveiled alongside Stripe, for example, and confirmed for a Season 1 rollout.

With the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-starring movie hitting theaters in a couple of weeks, reason suggests Black Adam will arrive sooner rather than later.

As far as crossover fighters go, MultiVersus has seemingly stood out from the crowd. It should be interesting to see whether the game will continue to hold its own going forward, especially when compared to the popularity of Smash Bros.

MultiVersus is playable now across PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.