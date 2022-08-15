New MultiVersus Season 1 leak reveals Black Adam & Gremlins character on the way

The latest batch of MultiVersus leaks reveals that DC’s Black Adam and Gremlin’s villain Stripe will be coming to the game at some point in the near future.

MultiVersus season 1 is upon us and with it comes even more leaks about upcoming characters set to join the already stacked cast of playable fighters. The latest leak hints that two villainous characters will be coming to MultiVersus.

The first fighter to be leaked is none other than Black Adam, one of DC’s most well-known villains. This addition does make sense given that the character is set to make his live-action debut later in the year. In the new Black Adam movie, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will be taking on the mantle of Black Adam, with the film hitting theatres on October 20, 2022.

Stripe, also known as Mowhawk, is the main villain of the 1984 cult classic film Gremlins. A previous leak about MultiVersus earlier in the month did also mention the inclusion of the character. This following leak, accompanied by photographic evidence, only foreshadows the possibility of Stripe popping up in MultiVersus in the future.

This leak comes from a series of images posted on Twitter that show off an image for MultiVersus off the Xbox store. The artwork places Black Adam and Stripe front and center with other characters already playable in the game in the background.

No exact date or timeline on when these characters will be added to the game has been announced. However, with the Black Adam film set to release next month, it could be that his inclusion in MultiVersus coincides with the film release. Moreover, devs recently shared that new characters would be arriving “sooner than expected.”

Season 1 of MultiVersus has just gone live. Before this, the open beta version of the game broke records for the number of players it had logged on. For all the latest news, updates, and leaks about MultiVersus, check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.