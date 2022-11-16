MultiVersus Season 2 leaks hint at Samurai Jack & The Goonies characters coming soon

Brad is Dexerto's Australian Deputy Editor, covering all aspects of the gaming industry, online entertainment, and broader pop culture. With a history in the Oceanic esports scene, Brad has also helped elevate many of the region's top pro players and content creators. You can contact Brad at [email protected] or on Twitter: @GoGoYubari__

With MultiVersus Season 2 now live, dataminers have wasted no time combing through the latest update. In just a matter of hours, fresh leaks have already pointed towards characters from The Goonies soon joining the game alongside Samurai Jack.

Four months on from the game’s full release and MultiVersus Season 2 is now in focus. Following up from the immensely popular first season, players have been once again been treated to new maps, balance adjustments, and of course, a new Battle Pass.

As you would expect, one of the biggest draws of any new season, however, is the new characters. We already know for certain Marvin the Martian is next in line to join the fighting game roster, but what comes after is yet unclear. At least, that was until prominent leakers gave us a sense of what’s on the horizon.

Diving into the latest code changes in the backend, MultiVersus dataminer ‘Laisul’ has already uncovered a few hints pointing towards the rest of Season 2. While nothing is yet confirmed, these early leaks seemingly highlight Samurai Jack and even characters from The Goonies jumping into battle soon.

Mere hours after the Season 2 update rolled out on November 15 and Laisul had already cracked into the code. Right away, one string in particular grabbed their eye. “This is not a drill,” they said upon discovering that a line of code for ‘Aku’s Mountain’ had just been added to the game.

Obviously, this doesn’t directly confirm anything just yet, so do take the information with a grain of salt. But if history is anything to go by, it could indicate a potential map coming soon to MultiVersus in the near future, one themed around Samurai Jack. Moreover, it could be the first indication of Samurai Jack himself joining as a new character, as the game occasionally drops new stages in sync with new characters.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the rest of Season 2 pans out, but there’s also a chance The Goonies makes an impact over the following weeks as well. Various lines of code referenced the 80s classic, perhaps while developers lay the groundwork for a formal debut later in the season. We could see anything from full-fledged characters to yet another stage or even just simple weapons and items from the iconic film.

Regardless, it’s evident that plans are in motion for an epic season ahead in MultiVersus. Rest assured, we’ll keep you posted on all the latest right here as further details emerge.