MultiVersus devs give update on missing menu features

MultiVersus has lots of features to keep players entertained at present, but two are clearly missing from the main menu, and the game’s director has opened up on them.

The MultiVersus universe is a hotbed of activity at present with the game getting a major Twitch tournament with lots of cash on the line, and we now know that couch co-op will be coming to the game in the future.

Amongst all the good that the game is conjuring at present, one aspect, conspicuous by their absence, is the blacked-out icons on the game’s home menu screen sandwiched between ‘Collection’ and ‘Glossary.’

These are clearly two elements of the overall game that are missing, but Game Director Tony Huynh has provided an update on their status.

MultiVersus Shop and Guilds on the way

Popular YouTuber and streamer AngryJoe tweeted to Huynh to get the low-down on the content and when it will arrive: “Hey Tony, the game has been out for a little while now in Season 1, when is the shop and that other greyed out thing going to actually open up?”

“Hi, the team is working to get Guilds and the Store, but it will still be a little bit out. Our main focus is still core systems, stability, and bug fixes. The patch next week will be one of our biggest ones yet, which adds a lot of cool things. We’re getting closer everyday,” Huynh said in response.

So not only is an official shop on the way to MultiVersus, where players will likely be able to have new ways to spend Gleamium and Gold, but Guilds are incoming too.

It’s interesting to note that the Guild rumor has actually turned out to be true, meaning that we already have an idea of what to expect from the feature in the form of new Daily and Weekly challenges to, hopefully, earn more rewards.

With reports that the game could eventually have over 200 fighters, one being the legendary meme that is Big Chungus, it’s an unbelievably exciting time to be a MultiVersus fan right now.