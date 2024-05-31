Multiversus devs address console frame rate issues amid lagging concerns

MultiVersus devs have “acknowledged” frame rate issues plaguing console users and have admitted they are already working on “optimizing” amid lagging concerns.

MultiVersus has finally launched Season 1 after disappearing for over a year following its early access period throughout 2022 and 2023, developer Player First Games is already working hard to stamp out all the issues that affected gamers during its initial run.

Despite the game intending to be much more polished than when it was released in early access, players have already taken issues with certain changes to the game, including how characters are now completely locked behind purchases and cannot even be used during local play or training.

Another issue that plagued the game during early access that is still an issue is frame rate, particularly for consoles. Many players are already voicing their frustration over the game lagging when playing on their Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

As such, MutiVersus devs Player First Games took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to address community concerns over performance issues when jumping into the game on consoles.

The devs first acknowledged that they are “aware” of players “experiencing poor frame rate” and later stated that they are “working hard to optimize and improve frame rates.” Promising to provide “updates as they become available” in regards to this problem.

MultiVersus players were quick to respond to the announcement, with the news that the devs are working on fixing frame rate issues well received overall. One player commented, “Thank you for finally acknowledging this! Thanks for all your hard work getting this done!”

Another added, “Thank you so much that’s literally like the only bug I’ve been experiencing.”

Time will tell when the MultiVersus devs will finally fix these frame rate issues, however, we’ll be sure to keep you updated.