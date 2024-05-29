MultiVersus players point out gameplay features the beta did better

MultiVersus players have pointed out the various gameplay features that have “changed for the worse” since the beta period.

After a months-long open beta, MultiVersus went on a lengthy hiatus that ended with the game’s full release on May 28, 2024.

The relaunch added new characters, visual upgrades, matchmaking improvements, and a PvE mode. However, many changes haven’t gone over well with the community, one being character restrictions for local multiplayer.

Players have pointed out a few other unwelcome adjustments, with Reddit user sloppybuttons outlining how MultiVersus has changed since the beta phase.

Firstly, the Redditor blasted a series of updates affecting MultiVersus’ gameplay, such as the lack of leaderboards, unnecessary camera zooms, and the removal of grounded neutral air.

WB Games Joker joined MultiVersus’ roster with the relaunch

In terms of progression and the in-game economy, the poster noted “cheaper characters” like Garnet, who previously cost 1,500 fighter currency, have been adjusted for a system that now charges 3000 to 6000 for every fighter.

And it doesn’t help that players can no longer earn Battle Pass XP after finishing matches. Challenges now represent the only way to level up the Battle Pass.

Modes have taken a hit, too, due to the removal of offline play and co-op versus AI options.

In their post, the Redditor said the list was meant to highlight “everything that changed for the worse from the beta period.”

Several MultiVersus players in the comments agree these gameplay changes and the like hinder their experience. One person named the absence of grounded neutral air as their “biggest gripe,” since Tom and Jerry now feel unplayable with the extra camera zoom.

It’s worth noting that MultiVersus was originally built on Unreal Engine 4, then rebuilt on UE5. Whether or not the technology change impacted the altered features isn’t clear.