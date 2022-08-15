MultiVersus dev reveals “unannounced characters” coming sooner than expected

MultiVersus has jumped off to a hot start in the early days of its release. While millions of players are enjoying the game’s current lineup, developer Tony Huynh says there are unannounced characters dropping in the near future.

The MultiVersus hype train is in full effect and things are only going to ramp up from here. Despite hitting major player number milestones before even leaving beta, Player First Games has bigger ambitions for their oversized crossover fighter.

While the game has been a popular source of leaks and early teases, Game Director Tony Huynh says that there are “unannounced characters” on the horizon and that players should keep their eyes peeled on the game’s main menu.

MultiVersus dev says new characters are on the way in soon

When talking about the arrival of “unannounced characters”, Huynh says that players won’t be waiting long to get their hands on some fresh faces.

“There’s a surprise and a look at some future unannounced characters in the login screen tomorrow (August 15). More announcements and details coming,” he started, before confirming that these newcomers will be “arriving sometime during Season 1.”

There are already 17 different characters available, with a free-to-play rotation that switches up every two weeks.

While they still have a ways to go if they’re looking to stand up to Nintendo’s seemingly endless Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, getting new blood into the game consistently will certainly keep the interest high for the fans that are craving something new.

Excited fans have already begun to lob their guesses as to who could be coming down the pipeline and the guesses have ranged from Breaking Bad’s Walter White all the way to Gizmo from the ‘Gremlins’ franchise.

While there’s no way to know if anyone got close, at least we won’t have to wait long at all to find out.