MultiVersus devs tease Legolas style character for updated roster

MultiVersus players could soon see the arrival of Lord of The Rings favorite Legolas, as the devs tease new additions to the character roster.

It’s hard not to be spoilt for choice when you boot up MultiVersus. Between Batman, Shaggy, The Iron Giant, and even Ayra Stark, players can deal out beatdowns with some serious iconic characters.

Among the most requested characters to join the roster is the cast of Lord of The Rings. While obvious choices such as Frodo and Aragon could appear, players believe Legolas is next to join the MultiVersus roster.

MultiVersus could add LOTR characters Legolas, Gandalf soon

Amid the brilliant requests for Breaking Bad’s Walter White to join MultiVersus, it is the world of LOTR that is ripe to dive into.

Back in July, keen-eyed player TheEnderDwonk seemingly spotted the Eye of Sauron within official artwork for the game and now MultiVersus game director Tony Huynh is adding fuel to the claims.

With a simple tease on his social media profile, Tony Huynh said “who likes bow and arrows?”

Though some have speculated that DC Comics’ Green Arrow may be added soon, it is likely that Legolas is set to enter the arena, especially after Gandalf was found in the game’s files back in August.

While this is subject to fan speculation, it would make sense for MultiVersus to ride the hype of the upcoming Amazon Prime show, The Rings of Power, a prequel series within the LOTR universe.

Naturally, MultiVersus players are already excited about Legolas’ arrival, as Huynh’s replies/quote tweets are rife with captivated LOTR fans.

Players such as @the_nosy_boy are already committed to making Legolas their priority within the game, as they said “don’t tease me like this Tony, Legolas would be my immediate main.”

As MultiVersus gears up for its first season, Legolas would be a perfect way to shake up the game’s roster.