Morty’s MultiVersus moveset leaked ahead of arrival in Season 1

The MultiVersus devs have confirmed that Morty from Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty will arrive as a fighter in Season 1, and the character’s full moveset has leaked ahead of time.

After a successful stint in open beta, MultiVersus Season 1 has finally arrived, bringing with it a brand-new Battle Pass and a host of buffs and nerfs to the game’s fighters.

But with so many iconic Warner Bros. properties to work from, the focus has very much been on the new characters that could show up during MultiVersus Season 1.

The devs have already confirmed that Rick and Morty will be arriving first in MultiVersus Season 1, with the latter set to release on Tuesday, August 23. However, the sidekick’s list of moves have been datamined before he’s even arrived in the game.

Morty’s full MultiVersus moveset revealed by leak

Twitter user AisulMV dug around the Season 1 update files and uncovered everything from possible Morty skins, to the perks and skills he can deploy in battle.

Among the leaked skins were Mech Suit Morty, Evil Morty and President Morty, which will be immediately recognizable to fans of the show. It was also revealed that Morty will have a taunt titled “Head Bent Over.”

The leaker did then share a handful of voice lines that the character will deliver during a match, however, these have since been removed due to copyright.

The developers have already marked Morty as an expert-level fighter in MultiVersus, meaning he has a more complex set of skills than the likes of Wonder Woman or Shaggy.

Now, thanks to AisulMV, we can take a look at his full moveset and descriptions as they appear in the files:

Normal moves

Ground Neutral – Aw Geez, Snakes If Morty has an active grenade out, he will fire a laser projectile at the grenade, detonating it on collision. Without an active grenade, Morty fires a snake-summoning projectile forward. After a delay, the projectile will split into two snake projectiles. One snake moves upward while the other moves down. On cooldown, Morty will fire a laser projectile instead. Morty can then combo out of these attacks to a whip attack that hits at its apex. Hitting an enemy will pull Morty toward them.

Air Neutral – Aw Geez, Air Snakes Same as ground

Ground Up – Aw Geez, More Snakes Similar to normal-neutral, except Morty fires the snake-summoning laser upward, the snake projectiles move horizontally and Morty can’t combo into the air.

Air Up – Power of Fire Morty uses the power of an elemental ring to hit enemies upward and ignite them.

Ground Down – Plumbus Time Morty begins running his plumbus over the ground, hitting enemies and moving freely. Hold input to keep the plumbus out. The plumbus will cleanse allies, apply weakened to enemies and sweep enemy hazards.

Air Down – Armothy Assault Morty uses the power of an elemental ring to hit enemies upward and ignite them.

Ground Side – Unresolved Anger Issues Morty pummels enemies with a combo of punches from Armothy, finishing by swinging a Hammer Morty.

Air Side – Barbarian Instincts Morty delivers a combo of 2 axe swings, both of which can be charged.



Special moves

Ground Neutral – It’s a Grenade, I Think Morty throws a grenade projectile. Can throw multiple until out of ammo.

Air Neutral – Yup, That’s a Grenade Same as Ground Neutral

Ground Up – Uh, Auto-Pilot? Morty calls in the spaceship as a platform that moves upwards. Cooldown applies.

Air Up – Uh, Auto-Pilot? Same as Ground Up

Ground Down – Temporal Back-Up Morty creates a save point at his position. After some time, Morty will warp back to the save point and heal himself and his allies slightly. Press input again to immediately warp back and leave a grenade in Morty’s position before the warp. If Morty’s ally is about to be rung out while the save point is active, they will instead warp back to Morty. Cooldown applies.

Air Down – Temporal Back-Up Same as Ground Down

Ground Side – Power of Earth Morty summons an earth pillar from the ground in front of him. Morty can charge to increase how far in front of him the pillar appears. Striking a grenade with a pillar will split it into two separate grenades.

Air Side – Another Portal? Morty receives armor and peeks into a portal before hopping in. Hold input to aim where Morty will appear after hopping through the portal. The portal Morty exits from will remain, increasing the speed of allied projectiles that pass by it.

Passive – Sci-Fi Explosive Technology Many of Morty’s attacks utilize grenades. Grenades will detonate shortly after being thrown. If Morty overlaps with an ally, he will give them an idle grenade. Allies with idle grenades receive grey health and will throw the grenade in the direction of their next attack. Cooldown applies to giving allies grenades.



With Morty due to arrive in MultiVersus as soon as August 23, it’s pretty likely that these abilities are accurate.

That being said, this is still just a leak for the time being, so there’s every chance that the developers have tweaked his moves ahead of his release.