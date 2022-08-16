GamingMultiversus

Best MultiVersus perks for all characters: All perks explained

Andrew Highton
multiversus perk symbols
Warner Bros.

MultiVersus has a lot of depth in its gameplay and one of those elements is perks, so here’s the best perk to equip for every single character in the fighting game.

Few could’ve seen how big MultiVersus was going to be at its launch, with the game quickly gaining 10 million players before it even left its open beta phase.

The game has gone from strength to strength due to its intricate yet explosive, action-packed gameplay, and fabulous array of licensed characters.

Before each match, players are tasked with selecting a fighter and once they’ve been used enough, then they can also equip new perks too. Each character benefits from different perks, and we’ve picked them out for you, as well as provided a full list of every single one.

The best perks for characters in MultiVersus

Each fighter in MultiVersus has a perk we think best suits them as they can give you an extra edge in the middle of a tense battle. Whether you’re Superman or Tom & Jerry, your gameplay will become optimized with the perfect perk.

CharacterBest perkTeachable Level Unlocked
Arya StarkSnowball EffectLevel 2
BatmanHit ‘Em While They’re DownLevel 7
Bugs BunnyCoffeezillaLevel 2
Finn The HumanWildcat BrawlerLevel 2
GarnetStatic ElectricityLevel 13
Harley QuinnSlippery CustomerLevel 7
Jake The DogLumpy Space PunchLevel 2
LeBronMake It Rain, Dog!Level 2
Morty??????
ReindogTasmanian TrigonometryLevel 7
Rick??????
ShaggySnowball EffectLevel 11
Steven UniverseSlippery CustomerLevel 7
SupermanWildcat BrawlerLevel 7
TazPercussive Punch PowerLevel 2
The Iron GiantSchool Me OnceLevel 7
Tom & JerryShirt Cannon SniperLevel 7
VelmaDeadshotLevel 2
Wonder WomanKryptonian SkinLevel 2

All perks in MultiVersus

As of now, there are 17 fighters in the MultiVersus universe, with plenty more still to come in the game. So to give you a quick and easy overview of what MultiVersus has to offer perks-wise, we’ve compiled this complete list for you to browse.

Here is every single perk in MultiVersus and what it does.

Offense perks

PerksDescription
Armor CrushSolo: Your team’s fully charged attacks break armorStacked: Break armor at 75% charge
Collateral DamageSolo: Your team deals 1 additional damage when knocked back enemies collide with a wall or the floorStacked: Your team deals 2 additional damage when knocked back enemies collide with a wall or the floor
DeadshotSolo: Your team deals 5% increased damage with projectilesStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage with projectiles
Hit ‘Em While They’re DownSolo: Your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemiesStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemies
I’ll Take ThatSolo: Your team receives a 0.5 second refund on ability cooldowns after hitting debuffed enemiesStacked: Your team receives a 1 second refund on ability cooldowns after hitting debuffed enemies
Ice To Beat You!Solo: Your team’s projectiles deal 1 stack of ice debuff if they knock enemies backStacked: Your team’s projectiles deal 2 stacks of ice debuff if they knock enemies back
Lump Space PunchSolo: Your team deals 5% increased damage with Melee Attacks in the airStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage with Melee Attacks in the air
Make It Rain, Dog!Solo: Your team receives 20% increased projectile speedStacked: Your team receives 25% increased projectile speed
Painted TargetSolo: Your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting enemies that are in hitstunStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage when hitting enemies that are in hitstun
Percussive PunchSolo: Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knockback enemies horizontallyStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage with attacks that knockback enemies horizontally
Second Wind Beneath Your WingsSolo: Your team refreshes air special attacks after ringing out an enemyStacked: Your team refreshes all air options after ringing out an enemy
Shirt Cannon SniperSolo: Your team’s projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victimsStacked: Your team’s projectiles deal 15% increased damage to far away victims
Slippery When FeintSolo: Your team receives 10% increased dodge distance when dodging out of an attack hit cancelStacked: Your team receives 20% increased dodge distance when dodging out of an attack hit cancel
Snowball EffectSolo: Your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damageStacked: Your team deals 15% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage
Static ElectricitySolo: After allies remain grounded for 4 seconds, their next projectile is empowered with electric damageStacked: Their next projectile no longer charges without grounded movement
That’s (Not) All, Folks!Solo: Ringing out enemies while near the edge of the arena pushes the attacker back towards the main stageStacked: When both teammates use this Perk, the push area is stronger and larger
That’s Flammable, Doc!Solo: For 3 seconds after knocking back an enemy with a Projectile, your team can attack that enemy to ignite them for 1 secondStacked: For 3 seconds after knocking back an enemy with a Projectile, your team can attack that enemy to ignite them for 2 seconds
Up, Up, and A-SlaySolo: Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knockback enemies upwardStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage with attacks that knockback enemies upward
Wildcard BrawlerSolo: Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attack on the groundStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage with melee attack on the ground

Defense perks

PerksDescription
‘Toon ElasticitySolo: Your team receives a 20% reduction to ground and wall bounce velocityStacked: Your team receives a 25% reduction to ground and wall bounce velocity
Absorb ‘n’ GoSolo: Your team receives a 7% ability cooldown refund after being knocked back by a ProjectileStacked: Your team receives a 15% ability cooldown refund after being knocked back by a Projectile
Back To BackSolo: Your team receives 6% reduced damage when near an allyStacked: Your team receives 12% reduced damage when near an ally
Boundless EnergySolo: Your team receives 10% faster dodge invulnerability rechargeStacked: Your team receives 20% faster dodge invulnerability recharge
Clean The AirSolo: Your team destroys enemy projectiles after successfully neutral dodging the projectileStacked: Your team reflects enemy projectiles after successfully neutral dodging the projectile
Kryptonian SkinSolo: Your team receives a 4% reduced incoming damageStacked: Your team receives a 6% reduced incoming damage
School Me OnceSolo: Your team receives a projectile block buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a projectileStacked: Your team receives a projectile block buff for 4 seconds after being knocked back by a projectile
Slippery CustomerSolo: Your team receives a 10% longer dodge invulnerability windowStacked: Your team receives a 15% longer dodge invulnerability window
Stronger Than EverSolo: Your team receives armor for 5 seconds after respawningStacked: Your team receives armor for 7 seconds after respawning
Sturdy DodgerSolo: Your team receives armor for 1 second after successfully neutral dodging a projectileStacked: Your team receives armor for 3 seconds after successfully neutral dodging a projectile
Wonder Twin Powers. Activate!Solo: Your team receives 6% reduced damage when near an allyStacked: Your team receives 12% reduced damage when near an ally

Utility perks

PerksDescription
in a Single Bound!Solo: Your team receives 10% increased jump speedStacked: Your team receives 15% increased jump speed
Aerial AcrobatSolo: Your team receives 10% increased air accelerationStacked: Your team receives 20% increased air acceleration
CoffeezillaSolo: Your team receives 10% reduced ability Cooldown durationStacked: Your team receives 15% reduced ability Cooldown duration
Fancy FootworkSolo: Your team receives 5% increased dodge distanceStacked: Your team receives 10% increased dodge distance
Gravity ManipulationSolo: Your team receives 10% increased fast fall speedStacked: Your team receives 20% increased fast fall speed
Hit Me If You’re AbleSolo: Your team receives 5% increased dodge speedStacked: Your team receives 10% increased dodge speed
I Dodge You Dodge We DodgeSolo: Your team receives a 10% ability cooldown refund after dodging an attackStacked: Your team receives a 15% ability cooldown refund after dodging an attack
Last StandSolo: Your team deals 10% increased damage after reaching 100 damageStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage after reaching 90 damage
Leg Day ChampSolo: Your team receives 10% increased jump heightStacked: Your team receives 15% increased jump height
The Purest of MotivationsSolo: Your team deals 15% increased damage for 10 seconds after an ally is rung outStacked: Your team deals 15% increased damage for 15 seconds after an ally is rung out
Retaliation-ReadySolo: Your team grants allies 3 gray health for 3 seconds after knocking back enemies with projectilesStacked: Your team grants allies 8 gray health for 4 seconds after knocking back enemies with projectiles
Speed Force AssistSolo: Your team receives 4% increased base movement speedStacked: Your team receives 8% increased base movement speed
Tasmanian TrigonometrySolo: Your team receives a 15% increased base knockback influence (alter angle of the direction you are launched)Stacked: Your team receives a 25% increased base knockback influence (alter angle of the direction you are launched)
Triple JumpSolo: Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in airStacked: Your team always has an extra jump while in air

Hopefully, our MultiVersus perk guide has helped and will continue to serve you well as you test out different abilities and see what works for you and the game’s best characters.

