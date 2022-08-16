Best MultiVersus perks for all characters: All perks explained

MultiVersus has a lot of depth in its gameplay and one of those elements is perks, so here’s the best perk to equip for every single character in the fighting game.

Few could’ve seen how big MultiVersus was going to be at its launch, with the game quickly gaining 10 million players before it even left its open beta phase.

The game has gone from strength to strength due to its intricate yet explosive, action-packed gameplay, and fabulous array of licensed characters.

Before each match, players are tasked with selecting a fighter and once they’ve been used enough, then they can also equip new perks too. Each character benefits from different perks, and we’ve picked them out for you, as well as provided a full list of every single one.

The best perks for characters in MultiVersus

Each fighter in MultiVersus has a perk we think best suits them as they can give you an extra edge in the middle of a tense battle. Whether you’re Superman or Tom & Jerry, your gameplay will become optimized with the perfect perk.

Character Best perk Teachable Level Unlocked Arya Stark Snowball Effect Level 2 Batman Hit ‘Em While They’re Down Level 7 Bugs Bunny Coffeezilla Level 2 Finn The Human Wildcat Brawler Level 2 Garnet Static Electricity Level 13 Harley Quinn Slippery Customer Level 7 Jake The Dog Lumpy Space Punch Level 2 LeBron Make It Rain, Dog! Level 2 Morty ??? ??? Reindog Tasmanian Trigonometry Level 7 Rick ??? ??? Shaggy Snowball Effect Level 11 Steven Universe Slippery Customer Level 7 Superman Wildcat Brawler Level 7 Taz Percussive Punch Power Level 2 The Iron Giant School Me Once Level 7 Tom & Jerry Shirt Cannon Sniper Level 7 Velma Deadshot Level 2 Wonder Woman Kryptonian Skin Level 2

All perks in MultiVersus

As of now, there are 17 fighters in the MultiVersus universe, with plenty more still to come in the game. So to give you a quick and easy overview of what MultiVersus has to offer perks-wise, we’ve compiled this complete list for you to browse.

Here is every single perk in MultiVersus and what it does.

Offense perks

Perks Description Armor Crush Solo: Your team’s fully charged attacks break armorStacked: Break armor at 75% charge Collateral Damage Solo: Your team deals 1 additional damage when knocked back enemies collide with a wall or the floorStacked: Your team deals 2 additional damage when knocked back enemies collide with a wall or the floor Deadshot Solo: Your team deals 5% increased damage with projectilesStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage with projectiles Hit ‘Em While They’re Down Solo: Your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemiesStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage when hitting debuffed enemies I’ll Take That Solo: Your team receives a 0.5 second refund on ability cooldowns after hitting debuffed enemiesStacked: Your team receives a 1 second refund on ability cooldowns after hitting debuffed enemies Ice To Beat You! Solo: Your team’s projectiles deal 1 stack of ice debuff if they knock enemies backStacked: Your team’s projectiles deal 2 stacks of ice debuff if they knock enemies back Lump Space Punch Solo: Your team deals 5% increased damage with Melee Attacks in the airStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage with Melee Attacks in the air Make It Rain, Dog! Solo: Your team receives 20% increased projectile speedStacked: Your team receives 25% increased projectile speed Painted Target Solo: Your team deals 5% increased damage when hitting enemies that are in hitstunStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage when hitting enemies that are in hitstun Percussive Punch Solo: Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knockback enemies horizontallyStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage with attacks that knockback enemies horizontally Second Wind Beneath Your Wings Solo: Your team refreshes air special attacks after ringing out an enemyStacked: Your team refreshes all air options after ringing out an enemy Shirt Cannon Sniper Solo: Your team’s projectiles deal 7% increased damage to far away victimsStacked: Your team’s projectiles deal 15% increased damage to far away victims Slippery When Feint Solo: Your team receives 10% increased dodge distance when dodging out of an attack hit cancelStacked: Your team receives 20% increased dodge distance when dodging out of an attack hit cancel Snowball Effect Solo: Your team deals 7% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damageStacked: Your team deals 15% increased damage against the fighter with the highest damage Static Electricity Solo: After allies remain grounded for 4 seconds, their next projectile is empowered with electric damageStacked: Their next projectile no longer charges without grounded movement That’s (Not) All, Folks! Solo: Ringing out enemies while near the edge of the arena pushes the attacker back towards the main stageStacked: When both teammates use this Perk, the push area is stronger and larger That’s Flammable, Doc! Solo: For 3 seconds after knocking back an enemy with a Projectile, your team can attack that enemy to ignite them for 1 secondStacked: For 3 seconds after knocking back an enemy with a Projectile, your team can attack that enemy to ignite them for 2 seconds Up, Up, and A-Slay Solo: Your team deals 5% increased damage with attacks that knockback enemies upwardStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage with attacks that knockback enemies upward Wildcard Brawler Solo: Your team deals 5% increased damage with melee attack on the groundStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage with melee attack on the ground

Defense perks

Perks Description ‘Toon Elasticity Solo: Your team receives a 20% reduction to ground and wall bounce velocityStacked: Your team receives a 25% reduction to ground and wall bounce velocity Absorb ‘n’ Go Solo: Your team receives a 7% ability cooldown refund after being knocked back by a ProjectileStacked: Your team receives a 15% ability cooldown refund after being knocked back by a Projectile Back To Back Solo: Your team receives 6% reduced damage when near an allyStacked: Your team receives 12% reduced damage when near an ally Boundless Energy Solo: Your team receives 10% faster dodge invulnerability rechargeStacked: Your team receives 20% faster dodge invulnerability recharge Clean The Air Solo: Your team destroys enemy projectiles after successfully neutral dodging the projectileStacked: Your team reflects enemy projectiles after successfully neutral dodging the projectile Kryptonian Skin Solo: Your team receives a 4% reduced incoming damageStacked: Your team receives a 6% reduced incoming damage School Me Once Solo: Your team receives a projectile block buff for 2 seconds after being knocked back by a projectileStacked: Your team receives a projectile block buff for 4 seconds after being knocked back by a projectile Slippery Customer Solo: Your team receives a 10% longer dodge invulnerability windowStacked: Your team receives a 15% longer dodge invulnerability window Stronger Than Ever Solo: Your team receives armor for 5 seconds after respawningStacked: Your team receives armor for 7 seconds after respawning Sturdy Dodger Solo: Your team receives armor for 1 second after successfully neutral dodging a projectileStacked: Your team receives armor for 3 seconds after successfully neutral dodging a projectile Wonder Twin Powers. Activate! Solo: Your team receives 6% reduced damage when near an allyStacked: Your team receives 12% reduced damage when near an ally

Utility perks

Perks Description …in a Single Bound! Solo: Your team receives 10% increased jump speedStacked: Your team receives 15% increased jump speed Aerial Acrobat Solo: Your team receives 10% increased air accelerationStacked: Your team receives 20% increased air acceleration Coffeezilla Solo: Your team receives 10% reduced ability Cooldown durationStacked: Your team receives 15% reduced ability Cooldown duration Fancy Footwork Solo: Your team receives 5% increased dodge distanceStacked: Your team receives 10% increased dodge distance Gravity Manipulation Solo: Your team receives 10% increased fast fall speedStacked: Your team receives 20% increased fast fall speed Hit Me If You’re Able Solo: Your team receives 5% increased dodge speedStacked: Your team receives 10% increased dodge speed I Dodge You Dodge We Dodge Solo: Your team receives a 10% ability cooldown refund after dodging an attackStacked: Your team receives a 15% ability cooldown refund after dodging an attack Last Stand Solo: Your team deals 10% increased damage after reaching 100 damageStacked: Your team deals 10% increased damage after reaching 90 damage Leg Day Champ Solo: Your team receives 10% increased jump heightStacked: Your team receives 15% increased jump height The Purest of Motivations Solo: Your team deals 15% increased damage for 10 seconds after an ally is rung outStacked: Your team deals 15% increased damage for 15 seconds after an ally is rung out Retaliation-Ready Solo: Your team grants allies 3 gray health for 3 seconds after knocking back enemies with projectilesStacked: Your team grants allies 8 gray health for 4 seconds after knocking back enemies with projectiles Speed Force Assist Solo: Your team receives 4% increased base movement speedStacked: Your team receives 8% increased base movement speed Tasmanian Trigonometry Solo: Your team receives a 15% increased base knockback influence (alter angle of the direction you are launched)Stacked: Your team receives a 25% increased base knockback influence (alter angle of the direction you are launched) Triple Jump Solo: Your team receives an extra jump after hitting an enemy while in airStacked: Your team always has an extra jump while in air

Hopefully, our MultiVersus perk guide has helped and will continue to serve you well as you test out different abilities and see what works for you and the game’s best characters.

