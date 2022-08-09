MultiVersus labels Morty as ‘expert’ character and Bruiser

Game Director Tony Huynh revealed that Morty will join MultiVersus as an “expert” character; as such, he could cost players upwards of 3,000 coins.

Developer Player First Games originally planned to launch Morty as a playable character alongside the Season 1 update on August 9.

Because of MultiVersus Season 1’s indefinite delay, there’s presently no word on when exactly Morty will officially join the roster.

At the very least, the development team has seen fit to share new details about what players can expect from Morty’s eventual debut.

MultiVersus characterizes Morty as an ‘expert’-level character

Tony Huynh recently took to Twitter to inform players of Morty’s status as an ‘expert’ fighter. This classification means he should prove more complex to master than other characters.

And like fellow ‘expert’ characters Arya Stark and Steven Universe, Morty may cost 3,000 coins to unlock.

In response to fan questions, Huynh also revealed Morty’s assignment to the Bruiser Class, a sort of hybrid class that excels at landing Normal Attacks. Interestingly, he joins the likes of Batman, Shaggy, and Taz in this particular standing.

The Game Director further teased that Rick and Morty’s Plumbus device will player some part in Morty’s MultiVersus build.

More details about Morty’s expert-level kit in MultiVersus should arise in the lead up to his official rollout in-game. As noted above, however, Player First Games has yet to set a firm launch date.

In addition to Morty, MultiVersus Season 1’s eventual release will also usher in a new Ranked Mode and Classic Arcade Mode. Users can look forward to the launch of extra cosmetics, too, namely banners, icons, and variant skins.