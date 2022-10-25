Black Adam and new Arcade Mode headline latest MultiVersus update

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

Black Adam will finally join the MultiVersus roster later this week in an update that additionally features a new Arcade Mode.

Developer Player First Games announced Black Adam alongside Gremlins’ Stripe ahead of Season 1. Stripe has since joined the lineup of playable characters, of course, courtesy of an update that launched earlier in the month.

With the Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson-starring Black Adam movie out in theaters, now seems as good of a time as any for the Man in Black to enter the fray.

And the wait for such an introduction is nearly at an end, according to recent news from the development team.

Black Adam will officially become available in the crossover fighter on an unspecified date “later this week.” The MultiVersus Twitter account announced the news in a recent post, complete with a teaser trailer.

While the clip doesn’t show the DC anti-hero in action, it does tease the addition of an all-new Arcade Mode. This mode will also go live alongside the advent of Black Adam.

Details on what the Arcade Mode entails presently remain scant at best. However, supposedly leaked information points to the mode boasting 10 stages, three difficulty settings, and a “Rivarly-type gimmick.”

Should the leaks prove accurate, it’s possible this mode will function much like the Arcade ladder in Mortal Kombat games.

More details about Black Adam and Arcade Mode should surface in the days ahead since the MultiVersus update release is so imminent.

MultiVersus Season 1 will come to an end next month on Tuesday, November 15. Presumably, Season 2 is slated to begin the same day, though Player First Games has yet to confirm plans this far into the future.

MultiVersus is playable across the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.