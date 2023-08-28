Mortal Kombat 1 marketing confirms guest Kameo fighters & skins are coming

Details from Mortal Kombat 1’s Brazilian marketing campaign confirm that even Kameo character will get DLC.

One way that MK1 aims to mix up the gameplay this time around is by introducing Kameo characters. Players will choose one of these fighters on the character select screen to assist during matches.

With a single button press, the Kameo of choice will drop in and launch an attack. Based on beta impressions, players have already found interesting ways of slotting these characters into their combos.

Now new details about Mortal Kombat 1 show the secondary fighters will have even more to offer after the game hits store shelves.

Guest Kameo characters confirmed for Mortal Kombat 1

Thus far, NetherRealm has unveiled 15 Kameo combatants for MK1. While players have high hopes that more classic Mortal Kombat characters will enter the fray, new information from the Brazilian marketing campaign has revealed that guest fighters will also assume the role of Kameos.

Reddit user jamiegorevan shared a screenshot of a translated promo image, which also confirms that Kameo fighters will come with exclusive Fatalities.

NetherRealm intends to further support the game with extra Kameo fighters DLC and skins. And the final bullet point in the promo image notes that they’ll play an “active part of the post-launch Kampaign.”

Of course, commenters in the Reddit thread are already theorizing about which character from pop culture would make interesting guest Kameos.

Since MK1’s first Kombat Pack promises to add The Boys’ Homelander, fans think a Black Noir Kameo would fit right in. The same goes for potentially pairing Invincible with Omni-Man and Vigilante with Peacemaker.

While the possibilities seem limitless, NetherRealm has yet to detail what exactly it has in store for Kameo content post-launch.

Mortal Kombat 1 comes to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S on September 19.