Dr Disrespect wants to be a Mortal Kombat 1 fighter & reveals his Fatality

Dr Disrespect is urging the Mortal Kombat 1 developers to add him into the game as a playable fighter and has his Fatality already planned out.

Fighting game fans are excited for Mortal Kombat 1 and so is Dr Disrespect, who got hyped up watching the latest Gamescom trailer and all of its bloody goodness.

However, the two-time felt one big thing was missing. While Mortal Kombat has violence, speed, and momentum, it doesn’t have the 6’8 Doc decapitating the likes of Sub-Zero and Scorpion.

After watching the trailer and giving it four out of five stars, viewers began asking when Doc would be added to the game, and the popular streamer was in agreement that he should be a playable character.

YouTube/DrDisrespect Doc wants to incorporate his flip phone into a Mortal Kombat Fatality.

Dr Disrespect wants to join Mortal Kombat 1 as DLC fighter

According to Dr Disrespect, the Doc character would be perfect for Mortal Kombat and there would be plenty of options for fun gameplay.

“We’ve been saying it for years and at some point it’s gotta happen!” Doc exclaimed.

Fans then began wondering about what his finishing move would be, and the banned Twitch streamer had no shortage of ideas, but decided to settle on one that utilized his Lamborghini.

“This is just one of a million finishing moves that we could potentially incorporate and integrate into the game. But it goes FINISH HIM,” Doc explained as his stream flashed to a mock-up gameplay screen where his Lamborghini ran over a foe.

“The flip phone comes out, I get on it and I say,” he began, but struggled to find the right catchphrase. “It can be anything. Whatever that line is. We’ll finesse that line. Then I close my phone, I do a backflip in slow motion, my Lamborghini comes through at 190 MPH right underneath me and goes right through the guy. So fast it rips him apart in 50 million pieces! Then I get another call and I say, ‘Let’s sign the deal,’ or something.”

Doc seemed to be making a sly reference to his Kick contract offer where he demanded $50 million dollars to sign with the rival platform – definitely a nice little Easter egg, if he does end up getting added to the game.

While there’s no indication so far that Dr Disrespect will actually be added to Mortal Kombat, if he did in fact join the roster as a DLC fighter, he could be one of the most hype additions the franchise has seen.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but if Doc doesn’t end up making the cut as a full character, there’s always a chance he becomes a Kameo fighter with his own exclusive Fatality.