Havik, Reptile, Ashrah & Sareena revealed for Mortal Kombat 1 at EVO 2023

Reptile, Havik, Sareena, and Ashrah are making a comeback in Mortal Kombat with the latest big reveal at EVO 2023, which also gave fans a look at some story beats for the upcoming fighting game title.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to release this September, and fighting game fans are chomping at the bit for more information about the highly-anticipated title.

EVO 2023 was the next opportunity for players to get a look at what’s coming for Mortal Kombat 1, and it’s safe to say that they got far more than they bargained for.

Article continues after ad

At Evo 2023’s Sunday Finals, a massive trailer dropped showing off four returning characters, alongside a good look at the game’s action-packed story.

Mortal Kombat 1 trailer shows off Havik, Sareena, Ashrah, and Reptile

Reptile, a fan-favorite character, is making his big comeback after being absent from MK 11. He’s got a few grisly tricks up his sleeve – including a Fatality that sees him literally eat the opposition.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ashrah was the second character shown off in the trailer. First making her debut in Mortal Kombat: Deception, she’s back with angelic glory with a fatality that sends feathers from her angel wings sinking into her opponent’s flesh.

Article continues after ad

Fan favorite Havik is also making a comeback, alongside Sareena as a kameo character. Havik has gotten a major redesign, as well, touting his regenerative abilities to the detriment of his foes.

The trailer also dropped another big nugget of information: The Kombat Pack, which includes guest characters like Omni-Man and Homelander. The Kombat Pack will be included in Mortal Kombat 1’s Premium Edition, for those looking to drop a little more change on the game.

Article continues after ad

NetherRealm Studios The MK 1 Kombat Pack DLC will come alongside the game’s Premium Edition.

Mortal Kombat is set to release on September 19, 2023. For more MK information, check out our hub here.