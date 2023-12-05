Antony Starr tired of MK1 Homelander DLC questions, tells gamers to play CoD instead

Homelander’s coming to MK1 in the future, but his actor will not, as Antony Starr has grown increasingly tired of questions about his involvement in the fighting game. Instead, Starr’s telling everyone to play CoD.

Mortal Kombat 1 marked a significant shift for the franchise, as the fighting game went back in time to revise its brutal story. It left a flawless mark on its arrival, with rave reviews across the board.

Part of the hype surrounding MK1 was the additional suite of characters NetherRealm Studios announced to join the roster. Of note, these characters were big names, such as Omni-Man, Peacemaker, and Homelander, with the first two characters boasting their respective actors.

However, Homelander seemingly will not see Antony Starr return, and he’s gotten tired of the questions about his involvement in MK1.

Starr tells gamers to play CoD instead of MK1

Antony Starr plays Homelander from Prime Videos’ hit series, The Boys, based on the comic books of the same name. His portrayal of the character has been flawless and has seen his character appear in Call of Duty as part of a crossover with the show.

In CoD, he voices his in-game character. Given that correlation, fans were excited to see his portrayal in MK1, although he burst that bubble by telling players he does not voice Homelander in MK1.

Despite this answer, questions keep flooding in. Rather than tell people no, he’s decided to tell them to play CoD instead since he voiced Homelander in said game.

Given his answer, you can tell he gets asked this question a lot. Fans were quick to point that out, as well as “He’s Homelander in real life,” one reply stated, since Starr always seems in character, no matter the scenario.

Homelander is supposed to arrive sometime in Spring 2024, as a part of MK1’s Kombat Pack 1. Given there’s still plenty of time until then, there may be a chance Starr is denying his involvement for fun.

