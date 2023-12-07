Niantic respond to Monster Hunter Now Item Box Expansion requests

Niantic has responded to Monster Hunter Now player complaints surrounding the Item Box expansions, so here’s what they had to say on the matter.

The Monster Hunter Now December update is finally live, which means players can now hunt Zinogre, Barioth, Radobaan, and Banbaro. While the addition of new monsters is incredibly exciting, many Hunters have been keen to highlight how the game’s Item Box is quickly becoming a major problem.

This has led to the game’s community deleting vast amounts of monster materials so that they have space for new item drops. Well, Niantic has finally addressed the Item Box Expansion problems.

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now Item Box Expansion is a highly requested feature.

“We have had many requests for an Item Box expansion,” said Niantic. “While it didn’t quite make it into this major update, we are planning another update by mid-December to expand the Item Box capacity further. We appreciate your patience while we get this ready for you.”

This is good news for Hunters who have reached the limit of their Item Box or for those who just want the extra space. Of course, there’s no word on whether the Item Box Expansion will be given out for free or whether it will require players to purchase additional slots from the in-game shop.

Either way, as Niantic continues to add new monsters to the game, players will likely need to carefully manage their Item Box to avoid filling it up. As always, we’ll update this piece as and when Niantic announces the Monster Hunter Now Item Box Expansion.

In the meantime, be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and details.

