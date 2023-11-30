Monster Hunter Now players demand Niantic increase inventory space before Zinogre update

Monster Hunter Now players demand Niantic to increase inventory capacity before the December update adds more monsters to the game.

The Monster Hunter Now December update will see the release of Zinogre, Barioth, Banbaro, and Radobaan to the game. These new monsters will give players access to a whole host of new monster materials, which will be needed to forge new weapons like the Dual Blades and Lance.

While the addition of new monsters is exciting, it does come with a major problem for many players – the lack of inventory space to store said materials. In fact, this greatly impacts those who currently haven’t upgraded their inventory slots and even those who have purchased the max amount of storage.

Monster Hunter Now players want more inventory space

“With more monsters on the way, I’m worried that the inventory cap is going to become a problem,” said one player. “I am very scared to try and manage THOUSANDS of items. As fun as this game is, I would sooner stop playing than pay for a bandaid solution.”

While others agreed with ShareYourAlt’s suggestion, one player believes another solution would also help alleviate the storage problem.

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now players want more inventory space.

“I think something that would help with inventory is having an in-game shop where I can sell my mats for Zenny,” responded one Hunter. “I would downsize enough to make it profitable to play longer honestly, but I’m running into the same issue as you OP and I don’t want to get rid of anything because it feels wasteful.”

Whether Niantic will increase the current item storage capacity or enable players to sell and meld unwanted items remains to be seen. But either way, it’s clear inventory space is a problem within the game’s community.