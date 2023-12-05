Niantic release Monster Hunter Now material drop rate boost to increase rewards

The Monster Hunter Now boosted material drop rate event will give players the chance to secure more monster parts, so here’s when it starts and what it entails.

Monster Hunter Now grinding can take a long time, especially if you’re after elusive Primescales, Plates, and Gems. In fact, it’s not uncommon for Hunters to slay hundreds of wyverns to get all the materials they need.

After all, the best Monster Hunter Now weapons and armor all require plenty of materials. However, Niantic is boosting the drop rates of monster materials for a limited time, so here’s exactly when you can take part and how it works in-game.

Monster Hunter Now boosted drop rates start time & dates

Niantic/Capcom The Monster Hunter Now boosted drop rates event is now live.

The Monster Hunter Now boosted drop rates will begin December 5, 2023, at 0:00 (local time) until 6 December, 2023 23:59 (local time). Niantic has boosted the drop rate of monster materials as an apology for Hunters not receiving rewards when killing poisoned wyverns.

Monster Hunter Now boosted drop rate details

The materials obtained when slaying large monsters will be increased by 1.5 times during the dates outlined above. It’s important to note, that the quantity of materials in the first and second slots of the basic rewards will be doubled.

If that wasn’t enough, all Hunters will receive increased material rewards upon slaying large monsters. This makes it a particularly great time for grinding as the added drops will drastically cut down the amount of time needed to farm materials.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about the Monster Hunter Now boosted drop rate event. Before you go out chasing those Primescales and Gems, why not head over to our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides?

