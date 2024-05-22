Monster Hunter Now Driftsmelting: All Driftstone decorations & how to get them

Driftsmelting enables Monster Hunter Now players to augment their armor with decorations, which can improve DPS and survivability. So, here’s every Driftstone skill and how you can get them in Niantic’s mobile game.

Decorations have always been an important part of Monster Hunter Now set building. Not only do they enable you to improve upon meta sets, but they can drastically raise your damage output with your favorite weapons.

Well, as part of the May 22 update, Niantic has finally added decorations to Monster Hunter Now. The new Driftsmelting system enables players to use Drfitstones, which are dropped by monsters to create a variety of different skills.

So, if you’re looking to make the best Monster Hunter Now builds then you’ll need to get accustomed to this new decoration mechanic.

How to Driftsmelt in Monster Hunter Now

Driftsmelting can further improve your armor in Monster Hunter Now, providing additional skills that raise your DPS and overall survivability. Here’s how to Driftsmelt in MHN:

Complete the pre-season story .

. Obtain a Driftstone from hunting monsters.

Click on the Monster Hunter Now weapon icon (to the left of your character)

(to the left of your character) Click on the Driftsmelter (bottom right of the equipment menu)

(bottom right of the equipment menu) Select the armor and Driftstone you wish to use to begin smelting.

It’s important to note, that the driftsmelting process will be completed after walking a certain distance. If you don’t wish to walk the distance needed to complete the smelting, you can use the Insta-Smelt Solution to complete the process immediately.

Niantic Driftsmelting can net you some pretty great decorations.

Insta-Smelt Solution can be purchased from the in-game shop for 60 Gems per bottle, so things can get pretty pricey very quickly.

Once the Driftsmelt has been completed, one skill will be added at random. However, the skills you get can be narrowed down by using specific Driftstones that are dropped by different monster types. Be sure to look at the table below to see all the monsters and skills associated with their specific Driftstones.

A maximum of 10 skills can be saved to each piece of armor, but if you go over this limit, you can choose any skill to remove and save a new one. You can then set one of these skills to a Driftsmelt slot to activate it during your hunts.

All Driftsone skills in Monster Hunter Now

As we mentioned earlier, Driftstones can drop after you’ve defeated monsters in battle. Different skills can be acquired via different types of Driftstones, which we have outlined in the table below:

CRIMSON DRIFTSTONE AZURE DRIFTSTONE AMBER DRIFTSTONE CYAN DRIFTSTONE PALE DRIFTSTONE AVAILABLE FROM THESE MONSTERS – Rathalos

– Azure Rathalos

– Anjanath – Great Jagras

– Jyuratodos

– Radobaan

– Coral Pukei-Pukei

– Tobi-Kadachi

– Zinogre

– Great Girros

– Tzitzi-Ya-Ku – Legiana

– Barioth

– Pukei-Pukei

– Rathian

– Pink Rathian – Kulu-Ya-Ku

– Barroth

– Paolumu

– Banbaro

– Diablos

– Black Diablos

– Odogaron

– Deviljho DRIFTSTONE SKILLS – Fire Attack

– Heroics

– Peak Performance

– Rising Tide

– Windproof – Water Attack

– Concentration

– Sleep Attack

– Artful Dodger – Tremor – Resistance – Thunder Attack

– Burst

– Paralysis Attack

– Offensive Guard

– Divine Blessing – Ice Attack

– Critical Eye

– Poison Attack

– Skyward Striker

– Guard

– Weakness Exploit

– Special Boost

– Sneak Attack

– Evade Extender

– Earplugs



Non-Driftstone specific skills

Attack Boost

Defense Boost

Health Boost

Fortify

Guts

Firm Foothold

Last Stand

Fire Resistance

Water Resistance

Thunder Resistance

Ice Resistance

Poison Resistance

Paralysis Resistance

Sleep Resistance

Bleeding Resistance

Aggressive Dodger (only available via Driftsmelting)

Drifstone Skill Parameters

Skills added via Driftsmelting will receive one of the following types of parameters at random. The value of the parameter will also be random but each one has an upper limit.

Parameters that will be added at random:

Attack (ex: Attack +1)

Defense (ex: Defense +1)

Affinity (ex: Affinity +1%)

Driftstone Shards & Driftgems

Driftstone Shards are obtained as a byproduct from Driftsmelting. Once you have enough Driftstone Shards, you can exchange them for Driftgems. Driftgems and Driftstones impart different skills, so be sure to collect enough and experiment with your build.

