Monster Hunter Now weapon refining parts & armor refining parts: How to unlock

Monster Hunter Now weapon refining parts and armor refining parts are incredibly important, so here’s how you can get them.

Monster Hunter Now is filled with lots of deadly beasts that can make short work of you if you’re not prepared. This is especially true when you’re facing the game’s 6-8 star monsters, which are a lot more tanky and deal more damage.

To ensure you’re dealing as much damage as possible, you’ll need to get access to Monster Hunter Now weapon refining parts and armor refining parts. As the name suggests, these special materials enable you to upgrade your best Monster Hunter Now weapons and armor sets.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, here’s how you can get these upgrade materials to ensure your loadouts aren’t left behind in both damage and defense.

How to get Monster Hunter Now weapon refining parts & armor refining parts

Niantic/Capcom Monster Hunter Now weapon refining parts & armor refining parts are an important resource.

In order to get Monster Hunter Now weapon refining parts and armor refining parts, you’ll need to do the following:

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Complete Chapter 13.

Progress to 6-star monsters in the story.

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll be able to unlock Monster Hunter Now weapon refining parts & armor refining parts via the Daily Quests. Simply complete the requirements for each quest and you’ll be rewarded with x1 of each refinement material.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note that, you only need weapon refining parts & armor refining parts to upgrade weapons/armor past Grade 5. So, be sure to constantly complete your Daily Quests in order to build up a stockpile of weapon refining parts & armor refining parts.

Article continues after ad

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get Now weapon refining parts & armor refining parts in Monster Hunter Now. Be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now page for all the latest news and guides.

Article continues after ad

Monster Hunter Now codes | Monster Hunter Now pre-registration rewards | All monsters in Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now event | How to play multiplayer Monster Hunter Now | Monster Hunter Now Special Skills | Monster Hunter Now weapons list | Can you play Monster Hunter Now on PC? | Monster Hunter Now gathering respawn times