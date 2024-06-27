Monster Hunter Now v78 patch notes: Lag & freezing fixes, Hunt-a-thon adjustments, Driftsmelting changes, more

The Monster Hunter Now v78 patch notes have been released by Niantic, so here’s everything we know about the latest adjustments.

Monster Hunter Now’s June 27 patch is here, giving players the chance to see the latest fixes and adjustments. The v78 patch has brought changes to the game’s Hunt-a-thons/Elder Dragon Interceptions, making it easier to use Ultra Hunting Tickets.

There are also some quality-of-life changes to Driftsmelting and fixes for the game’s random freezes. So, if you want to get the lowdown on all the changes, then our Monster Hunter Now patch notes have outlined all the latest developments.

Main features adjusted or changed

Niantic/Capcom

Niantic has released patch notes for the Monster Hunter Now June 27 update and subsequent server information. We have included all the changes below:

Hunting General

The timing for monsters to become active at the start of a hunt may vary based on factors such as monster type, distance from hunters, and communication environment. We have adjusted to synchronize these timings more effectively.

Hunt-a-thon / Elder Dragon Interception

Previously, if the countdown timer ended while trying to purchase an Ultra Hunting Ticket after tapping “Join” on the Hunt-a-thon preparation screen, you could not join the Hunt-a-thon / Elder Dragon Interception. Now, as long as you don’t return to the main screen during the purchase, you can still join the Hunt-a-thon / Elder Dragon Interception.

Friend list

The poses set by each hunter are now reflected in the friend list. You can change your pose in the “Guild Card” section of the Hunter Menu.



Driftsmelting

You can now use Insta-Smelt Solution after starting Driftsmelting. Tap the Driftsmelting tank in the Driftsmelting screen during Driftsmelting to use Insta-Smelt Solution.

A dialog will now appear when “Adventure Sync” is turned off.

A message will be displayed when your Driftstone storage is full.

Various UI improvements have been made.

Others

Some improvements have been made to address issues related to lag and freezing. Reduced graphical rendering load. Performance degradation that occurs when the app is running for long periods or during consecutive hunts has been mitigated.



These changes should make Hunt-a-thon, Elder Dragon Interceptions, and Driftsmelting much smoother. If you’re looking to get some free items, then be sure to check out our Monster Hunter Now codes page.